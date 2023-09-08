How to watch No. 11 Texas vs. No. 3 Alabama: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns once again have the attention of the college football world, as they head to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the marquee matchup of the week.

This time last year, the Longhorns were a double-digit home underdogs and ended up taking the Tide down to the wire thanks to a smothering defense. If not for the late-game heroics of Bryce Young, Texas may have come away with the upset of the year in Week Two.

Storylines abound for this matchup.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has seemingly executed his vision for the Longhorns and hopes to help add legitimacy to the upward trajectory of the program in his third year at the helm for the Longhorns with a win over his mentor, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Sarkisian has to contend with a former Texas commit that he and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Banks successfully swayed from the Longhorns during their time with the Crimson Tide — quarterback Jalen Milroe, who is coming off of a five-touchdown performance in the season opener.

“I grew from my time in Alabama. I became a better coach, I became a better leader, I became a better communicator, I became a better organizer,” Sarkisian said on Monday. “That is a real tribute to Coach Saban, directly and indirectly. Some of which were real conversations that we were able to have. Other of it was just me watching, and me trying to be a sponge of my time there of how he went about his business allowed me to grow individually.”

“For what it’s worth, I think Milroe is the guy... but he’s the guy with a short leash. There won’t be any rotating quarterbacks or anything, but if Alabama’s offense bogs down for the first half, don’t be surprised if Saban makes the gut decision to try someone else. Shoot, he’s done that in the middle of a national championship game and benched a future NFL All-Pro to get the results he wanted.”

Injury Report:

Freshman RB CJ Baxter (rib) — available

Sophomore RG Cole Hutson (undisclosed) — available

Junior LB Morice Blackwell (knee) — out

How to Watch:

TV: ESPN

Time: 6:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are 7.5-point underdogs at DraftKings.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.