Reacts Results: Fans 50/50 on Longhorns’ chances in Tuscaloosa

Well, it’s about that time y’all. How are you feeling?

If you’re anything like our voters in this week’s Reacts survey, you’re feeling a little skeptical heading into tonight’s Texas/Alabama matchup.

Just over half of the voters picked the No. 11 Longhorns to upset the No. 3 Crimson Tide.

That percentage would’ve likely been higher if not for a lackluster offensive showing in the first half of last week’s 37-10 win over the Rice Owls.

Alabama is a touchdown favorite at home tonight, per the DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite not covering against the Owls, Texas fans feel confident about tonight.

