No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama live updates: Longhorns take 10-3 lead on Ewers-to-Worthy TD

Steve Sarkisian and his former mentor Nick Saban go head to head for a second straight season as the No. 11 Texas Longhorns travel to Tuscaloosa to play the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN as the Longhorns try to exact revenge for last season’s 20-19 last-second win by the Crimson Tide. Sarkisian sees this as a benchmark game for Texas, measuring where the Horns are in Sarkisian’s third season, a crucial one for the program with the SEC move looming next year.

The last SEC road game for Texas went poorly, a 40-21 defeat at the hands of former Southwest Conference rival Arkansas, but Sarkisian believes that his program is now better suited to endure a hostile environment in the nation’s best conference. One key to the drill on Saturday, as Sarkisian might say? Leaving the fear in Austin.

First quarter

Texas received the opening kickoff, a touchback that placed the ball at the 25-yard line. An 11-yard screen pass to freshman running back CJ Baxter opened the game with some momentum as the Longhorns went tempo, but the Crimson Tide forced a 3rd and 5 that Ewers converted with a decisive scramble for 11 yards.

A possible inflection point followed on 2nd and 8, a check down to junior tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders that was called a fumble on the field — recovered by the Longhorns — and then ruled an incomplete pass. After running the ball on third down trying to set up fourth and short, Texas took a delay of game penalty and opted for a conservative decision in punting the ball, downed at the Alabama three-yard line.

The Crimson Tide created some space with a physical inside run for nine yards by Jase McCellan, who moved the chains on his next effort. Then former Texas commit Jalen Milroe started to flash his improvisational ability, flipping a pass to McClellan for 12 yards and then scrambling for another 12 yards when the Longhorns lost contain. On second down, Milroe telegraphed his pass and Texas senior nickel back Jahdae Barron jumped the out route and came up with his third career interception and a potentially momentum-swinging play.

After picking up a first down with two runs, Texas faced a 4th and 2 in the red zone Sanders converted with a seven-yard gain. Facing a compressed field, an incompletion by Ewers and a one-yard run by Robinson set up a crucial third down from the Alabama four-yard line, but junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy had the throw glance off his hands on an out route for an incompletion, a missed opportunity reminiscent of the drop by running back Keoantay Ingram against LSU in 2019. The Longhorns settled for a 32-yard field goal by sophomore place kicker Bert Auburn.

Red-zone issues were a problem for Texas against Alabama in 2022, too — the Longhorns settled for field goals of 26 yards, 33 yards, and 24 yards.

Opening runs by the Crimson Tide produced 11 yards from Milroe on a zone read and then 15 yards by McClellan on the same play. On 3rd and 4 near midfield, the Longhorns stymied Roydell Williams for one yards, but the Crimson Tide remained on the field and converted the fourth down with an extension by Amari Niblack for a six-yard catch. Texas senior cornerback Ryan Watts broke up a potential touchdown pass in the end zone, but wasn’t able to come up with the interception, setting up a 3rd and 10 that ended when Milroe couldn’t connect on another flip pass down the sideline.

Second quarter

Alabama opened the second quarter with a 42-yard field goal by Will Reichard, tying the game at 3-3. Texas opened the ensuing drive slowly with an incompletion by Ewers on a deep shot intended for Worthy and a two-yard run, but the Longhorns stayed on the field when Ewers found senior wide receiver Jordan Whittington for 13 yards. Looking for a big-play-score, Sarkisian dialed up a wide receiver pass by Worthy that produced a defensive pass interference when junior wide receiver AD Mitchell was grabbed by the shoulder pad. Sarkisian remained aggressive and a shot play finally came through when Ewers lofted a 44-yard touchdown to Worthy that the Texas wide receiver tracked perfectly in the air.