Longhorns Daily News: Paul Finebaum: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin will poach Nick Saban’s former Alabama players

Now that the king, Nick Saban, is gone at Alabama, his players remain.

For now, ESPN’s SEC analyst Paul Finebaum said earlier this week, per On3.

Inevitably, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin – both former Saban assistants – will begin poaching Alabama players without Saban around now.

“It’s one thing to do it if Nick Saban was a coach, they would still try to do it. It’s another thing dealing with somebody who doesn’t really know how nasty it gets,” Finebaum said, referring to newly hired Alabama coach Kalen Deboer, who was most recently led Washington to a College Football Playoff championship appearance versus Michigan.

