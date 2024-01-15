Texas early enrollees arrive on campus, except for D’antre Robinson

Over the holiday weekend, early enrollees in the 2024 recruiting class braved cold weather conditions to move in and start their careers with the Texas Longhorns. Continuing the trend over recent years, the vast majority of the class is on campus for the spring semester with 18 of the 23 signees arriving ahead of classes starting on Tuesday, as well as transfer portal additions — former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond, former Houston wide receiver Matthew Golden, former UTSA edge Trey Moore, and former Clemson defensive back Andrew Mukuba.

Move-in day on the Forty pic.twitter.com/G0spVETvQO — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 14, 2024

The biggest storyline is how was not among the players moving in on the Forty Acres — Orlando (Fla.) Jones defensive tackle D’antre Robinson, whose may ask out of his National Letter of Intent because defensive line coach Bo Davis returned to coach for his alma mater LSU last week.

“I will say this, he’s definitely considering asking for a release from his National Letter of Intent.”@GHamilton_On3 has the latest on Texas 4-star DL signee D'antre Robinson



Read: https://t.co/bmvUZChO1n pic.twitter.com/MEk1FkXOz6 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 15, 2024

Robinson hasn’t officially requested his release, but that may only be a matter of time unless Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is able to hire a replacement for Davis who can convince Robinson to play for the Longhorns, if that’s even possible.

Fortunately for Texas, the loss of Davis didn’t impact the enrollment of Duncanville defensive tackle Alex January, who arrived on Sunday along with 17 of his teammates, a group that also includes wide receiver Aaron Butler and linebacker Tyanthony Smith even though they weren’t included on the list put out by Director of Recruiting Operations Taylor Searels.

Here’s the complete list:

Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy running back Jerrick Gibson

Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe running back Christian Clark

Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond

Houston transfer wide receiver Matthew Golden

St. Louis (Mo.) University wide receiver Ryan Wingo

Calabasas wide receiver Aaron Butler

Smithson Valley wide receiver Freddie Dubose

Lucas Lovejoy wide receiver Parker Livingstone

Houston Langham Creek right end Jordan Washington

Santa Ana (Calif.) offensive tackle Brandon Baker

North Richland Hills center Daniel Cruz

Duncanville defensive tackle Alex January

UTSA transfer edge Trey Moore

Duncanville edge Colin Simmons

Allen edge Zina Umeozulu

Jasper linebacker Tyanthony Smith

Clemson transfer safety Andrew Mukuba

McKinney safety Xavier Filsaime

Waco Connally cornerback Kobe Black

Marrero (La.) John Ehret cornerback Wardell Mack

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Enrolling early has significant benefits for players.

“It helps them individually, right? They’re immediately immersed into our winter conditioning program. They’re immediately immersed into our locker room and into our culture. They get a whole spring ball of practicing with us. Then when summer rolls around, they’re just that much more comfortable for us,” said Sarkisian on Early Signing Period in December.

In stark contrast to previous years, especially the first spring under Sarkisian when the then-new Texas head coach had to alter the format of the Orange-White game due to the lack of offensive linemen, the large number of early enrollees means the Longhorns can practice the way that Sarkisian wants, especially along the line of scrimmage, and one two fields instead of just one.

“A lot of guys are gonna get reps a lot of guys are going to develop and get better as they grow,” said Sarkisian, referencing the entire team, not just the early enrollees.

Winter conditioning starts on Tuesday.