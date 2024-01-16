Alabama transfer LB Kendrick Blackshire signs with Texas

The Texas Longhorns needed to bolster the linebacker room through the NCAA transfer portal and did just that as Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Kendrick Blackshire announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Former Alabama LB Kendrick Blackshire has Committed to Texas, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 245 LB from Duncanville, TX totaled 25 tackles, 1 Forced Fumble, & 1 Fumble Recovery in his time with the Crimson Tide



Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining… pic.twitter.com/FcyzXdif3J — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2024

The Longhorns quickly announced his official addition to the program.

“The coaching staff, Sark, and being back home in the greatest state, Texas,” Blackshire told On3 of his decision. “It means a lot to me. Also being with a group of people who want to see me succeed and be successful.”

Blackshire, who has one year of eligibility remaining, made his decision after taking official visits to Ole Miss and Texas over the weekend.

As a recruit, Blackshire was the No. 168 player overall and the No. 21 linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, committing early to the Alabama Crimson Tide and current Texas assistant Jeff Banks during the COVID recruiting season. The Longhorns offered Blackshire as well, along with nearly 30 other programs.

Blackshire, a 6’2, 233-pound, appeared in eight games for the Crimson Tide in 2023, racking up 16 tackles and a forced fumble for Alabama while also playing a key role on special teams.

A well-developed linebacker body and eager hitter, Blackshire is known for his abilities in the run game, an area in which Texas will likely need additional support in the coming year. His abilities in the passing game still need some development, so new linebackers coach Johnny Nansen will have some work to do with the physical specimen.

The Longhorns already got good news in the linebacker room after David Gbenda announced his return for another season, so the position room becomes that much stronger. Blackshire and Gbenda join reigning Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Anthony Hill as the key centerpieces in Pete Kwiatkowski’s defensive scheme.