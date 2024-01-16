Texas ranked No. 16 in D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25

Entering the final season in the Big 12 for Texas Longhorns baseball, head coach David Pierce’s team ranks No. 16 in the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25 poll released on Tuesday.

As usual, it’s an SEC-heavy poll with six conference teams among the top 10 with Wake Forest at No. 1 following a 54-12 season that featured two wins in Omaha. In the Big 12, TCU is ranked ahead of Texas at No. 5, as well as Texas Tech at No. 21 and Kansas State at No. 24.

Head coach David Pierce’s team went 42-22 in a reloading season, making it to the Palo Alto Super Regionals before a brutal loss to Stanford in the third game when a pop fly was last in the lights of Sunken Diamond. Veterans like Porter Brown, Jack O’Dowd, and Peyton Powell return with rising stars Jalin Flores and Jared Thomas to supplement a pitching staff that gets Lebarron Johnson Jr. and Tanner Witt back. In the 2023 recruiting class, the Longhorns added toolsy right fielder Will Gasparino while the transfer portal yielded power-hitting first baseman Luke Storm.