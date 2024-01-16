Longhorns Daily News: Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. named Freshmen All-American by FWAA

Earlier today, the Football Writers Association of America named Texas Longhorns true freshman linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. a Freshmen All-American following the former five-star recruit’s breakout season. Altogether, Hill finished the season second on the Longhorns’ defensive squad in tackles (67 tacklers overall), in tackles for loss, and quarterback sacks.

Instant Impact



Anthony Hill Jr. has been named a Freshman All-American by @TheFWAA! @thegoatanthony1 pic.twitter.com/Q2R4wPMnkb — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 16, 2024

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND