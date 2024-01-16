Reports: Texas DT signee D’antre Robinson released from NLI

In a move forecasted when Texas Longhorns defensive tackle signee D’antre Robinson did not arrive on the Forty Acres over the weekend with other early enrollees in the 2024 signing class, the Orland (Fla.) Jones product was released from his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, according to a report from Horns247 and later confirmed by On3.

The decision by Robinson not to enroll with the Longhorns is the first major blow sustained by Texas since the departure of defensive line coach Bo Davis to his alma mater LSU last week. Head coach Steve Sarkisian hasn’t yet named a replacement for Davis.

The Longhorns signed two other interior defensive linemen in the class — Duncanville’s Alex January, who arrived over the weekend, and Lafayette (La.) Lafayette Christian Academy’s Melvin Hills, a summer enrollee.

A consensus four-star prospect, Robinson is ranked as the No. 252 player nationally and the No. 34 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6’4, 315-pounder held 60 offers, including Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC, but Florida and Texas emerged as the leaders when Robinson took official visits to both schools in June. Robinson eventually committed to the Longhorns over the Gators in July, but head coach Billy Napier never relented in Robinson’s recruitment, forcing the Texas staff to get Robinson back on campus during the fall to affirm his commitment.

Now Florida may have another shot at landing the talented defensive tackle with LSU another potential contender following the move by Davis.

More relevant is the hit to the 2024 recruiting class for Texas that leaves the Longhorns needing short-term and long-term answers following the departures of T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy.