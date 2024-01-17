Reports: Washington transfer CB Jabbar Muhammad is visiting Texas

The No. 4 available player in the NCAA transfer portal is heading to Austin as the Texas Longhorns are set to host Washington Huskies transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, according to a report from On3.

On Wednesday afternoon, Muhammad made it to the Forty Acres.

Washington transfer CB Jabbar Muhammad has arrived at #Texas and is on campus for a midweek official visit, a source tells @ontexasfootball.



Muhammad was a 2nd team All PAC-12 CB in 2023. pic.twitter.com/h4wGtT1cq6 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) January 17, 2024

Texas is in the top group for the DeSoto product, who also plans to visit Alabama and Oregon with a decision planned in the coming days.

“This is getting wrapped up this week,” Muhammad told Ducks Digest. “I told my dad and my brother I said this is getting done this week. As far as the recruiting thing I’m passed all that honestly. I just need to get somewhere where I can be settled in, be ready to go compete.”

A consensus three-star prospect in the 2020 class, Muhammad was ranked outside the top 1,000 players nationally when he signed with Oklahoma State over five other offers, including Colorado and Texas Tech. With the Cowboys, Muhammad played in 31 games, starting 13, recording 71 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumbled, both in 2022 when he became a full-time starter.

After transferring to Washington, the 5’10, 183-pounder emerged as one of the nation’s best cover corners, notching 46 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.

By visiting Texas, Muhammad not only has a chance to return to his hometown state, he also has a chance to spend his final season of eligibility playing with his cousin, rising sophomore cornerback Malik Muhammad, with whom he has a close relationship. The Longhorns haven’t pursued other cornerbacks from the transfer portal, but after the struggles against the Huskies passing game in the College Football Playoffs, it’s clear Texas needs to get better in the secondary.

Heading to Alabama would allow Muhammad to reunite with Kalen DeBoer, his head coach last season at Washington, while Oregon is an appealing destination — and perhaps the leader heading into his visits — because of the stability with the Ducks and the program’s rising status under head coach Dan Lanning.

But the Longhorns also fit the mold as a program with legitimate playoff aspirations once again in 2024 as the field expands to 12 teams.

“Honestly, just who’s gonna be able to contend. As a competitor you always want to be one of the last ones standing. I want to get to the final 12, the playoffs. I want to be in a system where I can be used in a variety of different ways to show my talents,” said Muhammad.

“And I want to be on a really good football team. Like I said my last year, really good teams are really important for going to the next level. And that’s also what I want to do. I also want to get in a situation where I’m propelled and ready to go to the NFL.”