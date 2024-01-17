Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Dolphins DBs Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott rack up stats in playoff loss to Chiefs

The NFL Playoffs are finally underway.

So, too, are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break down former players’ most recent performance.

Andrew Beck, TE: A big man gadget of sorts, the former Longhorn again started at fullback for the Houston Texans.

Charles Omenihu, DL: The starting Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman notched only a single tackle on the day. Kansas City’s Omenihu remains a defensive force to reckon with for opposing offensive line facing the hit-or-miss Chiefs.

Kris Boyd, DB: The Houston Texans defensive back logged 2 tackles (1 solo) and 1 special teams tackle.

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Miami Dolphins safety welcomed another game-time start over the weekend. It was an outing in which the secondary veteran racked up 9 tackles (3 solo).

Brandon Jones, DB: The Miami Dolphins defensive back recorded 8 tackles (4 solo), a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble, even if it wasn’t enough for Miami to advance.

That’s all the former Longhorns that remained, folks.