Former Texas DT signee D’antre Robinson commits to Florida

D’antre Robinson is staying in the Sunshine State.

Days after Robinson was released from his National Letter of Intent with the Texas Longhorns, the Orlando Jones product committed to the Florida Gators on Friday.

“Florida has been my dream school and some unexpected things happened at Texas so I just wanted to be closer with my family,” Robinson told On3. “It will be way easier for my family to come see me play and anything else they would like to do. I’m a momma’s boy and I’ll admit, being closer to ma dukes feels great. My big sister lives in Texas so I would’ve had some form of family there if I was still going. I am a family’s boy and being in my state feels so much better and I am very proud and happy with the decision I have made.”

The unexpected development at Texas was defensive line coach Bo Davis leaving to coach at LSU, his alma mater less than 10 days ago.

A consensus four-star prospect, Robinson is ranked as the No. 252 player nationally and the No. 34 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6’4, 315-pounder held 60 offers, including Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC, but Florida and Texas emerged as the leaders when Robinson took official visits to both schools in June.

Robinson eventually committed to the Longhorns over the Gators in July, but head coach Billy Napier never relented in Robinson’s recruitment, forcing the Texas staff to get Robinson back on campus during the fall to affirm his commitment. Now Napier and his staff have won out with Robinson, a much-needed development for the program after a brutal stretch for the Gators heading into the early signing period.

The Longhorns signed two other interior defensive linemen in the class — Duncanville’s Alex January, who arrived on the Forty Acres last weekend, and Lafayette (La.) Lafayette Christian Academy’s Melvin Hills, a summer enrollee. Texas is also expected to pursue a defensive tackle in the NCAA transfer portal.