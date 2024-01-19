Longhorns Daily News: Texas A&M QB Jaylen Henderson is talking trash on Texas already

Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who was still in elementary school the last time the Texas Longhorns beat the Aggies in their football rivalry, has officially commenced the SEC trash talk season after he mentioned Texas’ College Football Playoff loss to Washington in a recent interview with TexasAgs Radio, per On3. Henderson, who’s yet to throw for 300 yards versus an SEC opponent, transferred to Texas A&M from Fresno State last preseason.
Texas A&M lost by 12 points to the Big 12’s Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.
Texas beat Oklahoma State by 28 in the Big 12 Championship game.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Alabama transfer TE Amari Niblack commits to Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball faces Oklahoma State tomorrow at 2pm Central.
DM us to sign up for our halftime wiener dog race on Wednesday, Jan. 24 vs. Oklahoma #HookEm pic.twitter.com/2ukwhm4Z69— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 18, 2024
