Longhorns Daily News: Texas A&M QB Jaylen Henderson is talking trash on Texas already

Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who was still in elementary school the last time the Texas Longhorns beat the Aggies in their football rivalry, has officially commenced the SEC trash talk season after he mentioned Texas’ College Football Playoff loss to Washington in a recent interview with TexasAgs Radio, per On3. Henderson, who’s yet to throw for 300 yards versus an SEC opponent, transferred to Texas A&M from Fresno State last preseason.

Texas A&M lost by 12 points to the Big 12’s Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

Texas beat Oklahoma State by 28 in the Big 12 Championship game.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Alabama transfer TE Amari Niblack commits to Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball faces Oklahoma State tomorrow at 2pm Central.