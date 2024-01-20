WATCH: Tyrese Hunter wins it for Texas with last-second layup to beat No. 9 Baylor, 75-73

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns avoided a three-game losing streak at the Moody Center when junior guard Tyrese Hunter streaked down the court for a last-second layup and a 75-73 win over the No. 9 Baylor Bears on Saturday.

The layup by Hunter came after Texas either opted against fouling Baylor up three with less than 15 remaining or was unable to do so before Jalen Bridges hit a three to tie it up, the first field goal for the Bears since 9:10 remaining.

A hustle play by Texas sophomore guard Chendall Weaver helped the Longhorns establish the three-point lead — on a missed jumper by senior forward Dylan Disu, Weaver tapped the ball out to senior guard Max Abmas, forcing Baylor to foul. Abmas hit both free throws to set up the wild finish.

Desperately needing a win, head coach Rodney Terry’s team was able to pull it out against a top-10 opponent to move to 2-3 in Big 12 play, the first of a six-game stretch for the Longhorns against ranked teams.