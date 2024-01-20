2026 RB Raycine Guillory Jr. commits to Texas

A Junior Day for the Texas Longhorns that featured numerous high-profile recruits and produced several offers also produced the first commitment for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff in the 2026 recruiting class — Aledo running back Raycine Guillory Jr., who announced his decision on Saturday evening.

A 5’10, 180-pounder, Guillory picked up his offer from Texas back in October, one of nearly 20 for the Aledo standout. Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC are among the other programs to offer Guillory, who played at Mansfield Lake Ridge as a freshman. Guillory carried the ball 125 times for 769 yards and nine touchdowns that season while adding 18 catches for 154 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.

After making the move to Aledo, Guillory helped the Bearcats go undefeated in winning the program’s 12th state title, notching 1,236 yards and 17 touchdowns on 146 carries with 10 receptions for 175 yards and four touchdowns.

The services have not yet released rankings for the 2026 class.