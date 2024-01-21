2025 four-star DL Lance Jackson commits to Texas

Saturday’s Junior Day is paying dividends for the Texas Longhorns with a commitment from 2026 Aledo running back Raycine Guillory Jr. and Sunday’s pledge from Texarkana Pleasant Grove defensive lineman Lance Jackson.

Committed to The University of Texas @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/RGYnHifWMg — Lance Jackson (@lancejackson40) January 21, 2024

“I just know they will get me to my full potential,” Jackson told On3. “I love the way coach PK and coach Sark coach. Also, I think PK is just a good dude. When my brother was getting recruited by him when he was at Washington it was one of his favorite recruiters as well. I love the town of Austin and just know it’s where I want to be.”

The 6’5, 245-pounder is the younger brother of Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson and committed to Texas over finalists Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Jackson held close to 30 total offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, and Wisconsin. Jackson’s recruitment started to take off nearly two years ago after his freshman season with Texas offering during the spring evaluation period last year.

A two-way standout for Pleasant Grove, Jackson is considered an athlete in some circles because of his potential to play tight end because of his natural ability to catch the ball outside his frame and make plays after the catch. At defensive end, Jackson has impressive burst off the ball and a huge wingspan, but he’s still gaining strength in his upper and lower body and learning how to effectively use his long arms to his advantage.

Jackson is also a pitcher and earned MaxPreps first-team Freshman All-American honors at tight end as a freshman before being named a Texas District 10-4A DII first-team selection at tight end and defensive end as a sophomore, a year that included Jackson posting 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two passes broken up.

The consensus four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 104 player nationally and the No. 9 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Jackson is now the fifth pledge in the 2025 class for the Longhorns, which ranks No. 15 nationally and No. 6 in the SEC.