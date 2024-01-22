Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Rodney Terry apologizes following UCF ‘horns down’ incident

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry is again speaking up after the “Horns down” incident following a loss to UCF last week. Terry, at the time, called it “classless.”
“There’s always gonna be different things you have to deal with in life,” Terry said, according to On3. “I think you have controllables in your life in terms of what you’re able to control in terms of what happens. I always tell our guys there’s always consequences to any actions that you may have. I had no intentions of trying to show up anyone or offend anyone in terms of what occurred at the end of that game.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball beat Oklahoma State over the weekend.
back in the top 10 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/D7l9wVUzEn— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 22, 2024
