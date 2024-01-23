Longhorns Daily News: Greg McElroy: ‘Texas is well equipped to make the jump to the SEC’

SEC season is gradually sneaking up on us, Texas Longhorns fans.

Greg McElroy, a former championship-winning Alabama quarterback, thinks Texas is ready.

“You look at their schedule too? I am curious,” said McElroy, per On3. “I think Texas is well equipped to make the jump to the SEC – I do. But I do think that the challenges that they’ll have playing an SEC schedule are going to be significant. For instance, you play at Michigan in the non-conference. Colorado State, UTSA, and UL-Monroe. That’s your non-conference.”

He added, “I think it’s a really tricky schedule. I didn’t even mention the roadtrip to Texas A&M there in the final of the regular season.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas men’s basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns face Oklahoma

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas football, Steve Sarkisian reloading with transfer portal

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian to be inducted into Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame

Austin American-Statesman: Texas, Baylor hope to continue basketball series after this season

247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas football’s winter workouts are under way as Longhorns look to replace some key leaders

Inside Texas: What we’re hearing on Texas’ search for a defensive tackles coach

Inside Texas: Three quick notes: Football calendar, potential Arizona transfer, and new analyst?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Former Arizona DT Tiaoalii Savea signs with Texas

2025 four-star DL Lance Jackson commits to Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Where Texas football ranks when it comes to signing Alabama players?

247Sports: Texas signee Tre Johnson named McDonald’s All-American

247Sports: Rankings show talks top prospects in 2024 class that has exceeded expectations

247Sports: Texas still on top for DL target Floyd Guidry

247Sports: Texas ‘feels like home’ for Hitchcock Top247 WR Kelshaun Johnson

247Sports: Nation’s No. 3 ranked tight end prospect Kiotti Armstrong breaks down Junior Day visit to Texas

247Sports: New Longhorns OL target Ryan Fodje reacts to UT offer

Inside Texas: What does Tiaoalii Savea bring to the Texas defense?

Inside Texas: Evaluating Texas’ newcomers from Alabama

Inside Texas: 2025 DT Floyd Guidry in Texas: ‘I can see myself being there’

Inside Texas: Texas’ wide receiver big board is loaded with quality options in 2025

Inside Texas: 2025 Nick Townsend talks Texas, how the Longhorns use tight ends, after his Junior Day visit

Inside Texas: Elite 2025 offensive tackle John Turntine III discusses Texas Junior Day

Inside Texas: 2026 QB Will Griffin recaps Texas visit, plans to get back to Austin

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Texas Tech, Big 12 face another barrage of big games this week

Frogs O’ War: MMPG: Newfound weakness puts a damper on promising start

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Cyclones survive, secure first road win in conference play 73-72

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas throws Cincinnati on the barbie, 74-69

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Super Bowl logo conspiracy says matchup is rigged, and it could hit again

SB Nation: What should the Bills do from here?

SB Nation: Every NFL coaching hire in 2024, graded

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND