Report: Five-star WR Ryan Williams cancels official visit to Texas

The Texas Longhorns are no longer in contention for five-star Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Ryan Williams after the nation’s No. 6 prospect cancelled his scheduled official visit to the Forty Acres this weekend, according to a report from On3.

Williams decommitted from Alabama less than two weeks ago prior to the retirement of head coach Nick Saban after re-classifying from the 2025 recruiting class. Since then, he’s taken official visits to Texas A&M, LSU, and Alabama with a trip to Auburn still scheduled for February 3.

The Longhorns had a tie to the 6’0.5, 165-pounder because his teammate, consensus four-star quarterback KJ Lacey, is committed to Texas in the 2025 recruiting class. However, Auburn may be the leader with two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions coming in for the Tigers in the wake of his decommitment from the Crimson Tide, but Alabama certainly seems like a player again with Kalen DeBoer taking over in Tuscaloosa.

In addition to landing three wide receivers from the transfer portal, including former Crimson Tide standout Isaiah Bond, Texas also signed four high school wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class, a group that features consensus five-star prospect Ryan Wingo. So Chris Jackson has successfully rebuilt that position room in the last two months even though Williams won’t end up on the Forty Acres.

Williams is ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.