 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Longhorns Daily News: Texas WR Adonai Mitchell lands in first round of Mel Kiper’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft

Plus: Texas WBB basketball takes on Oklahoma tonight

By Xander Peters
/ new
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN NFL Draft analyst and guru Mel Kiper Jr. included a recent Texas Longhorns alum in the first round of his latest 2024 NFL mock draft—none other than the big-catch man himself, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball’s Aaliyah Moore speaks out against effects of DEI ban

Austin American-Statesman: Texas provides update on Rori Harmon’s knee surgery and rehab

Austin American-Statesman: Former Longhorn Harrison Frazar is starting off hot in 2024

Austin American-Statesman: Fashionably great: Shaylee Gonzalez has No. 10 Texas looking good

247Sports: Daily Dish: Max Abmas and Dylan Disu form a deadly duo as Texas finds their stride

247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas basketball starting to form an identity and it includes Chendall Weaver’s defense

Inside Texas: College football viewership, demography, and program resilience

Inside Texas: Ahead of conference championship weekend, a Longhorn is guaranteed a spot in Super Bowl LVIII

Inside Texas: 1st & 10: Heisman favorites indicate national championship contenders

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas surges past No. 11 Oklahoma for big win in Norman, 75-60

Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma gamethread

Report: Five-star WR Ryan Williams cancels official visit to Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: talks growing relationship with Johnny Nansen, Texas Junior Day visit

247Sports: Top247 LB Riley Pettijohn loves the consistency from Steve Sarkisian and Texas

247Sports: Rising junior OL Drew Evers details third visit to Texas

247Sports: College football recruiting rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Texas headline SEC’s overall 2024 classes

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: Detailed evaluation of 2025 four-star RB Rickey Stewart Jr.

Inside Texas: 2025 LB Elijah Barnes talks Johnny Nansen, Texas influence + other Dallas Skyline names to know

Inside Texas: On3 Industry Ranking’s No. 1 ATH Michael Terry recaps Austin visit, Texas offer

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU rallies to defeat Oklahoma State on the road

Frogs O’ War: Football: Nebraska hiring TCU general manager Anthony Crespino

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Cyclones look for season sweep of Jayhawks

Black & Gold Banneret: Men’s basketball blows out West Virginia, 72-59

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Analytics predicts winners for NFL Conference Championship games

SB Nation: Why the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin, explained

SB Nation: Trail Blazers protest loss to Thunder after Chauncey Billups’ tantrum over timeouts

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • Let’s hear it for Texas volleyball’s Madisen Skinner.
  • Texas women’s basketball is taking on Oklahoma as we speak, folks.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...