Longhorns Daily News: Texas WR Adonai Mitchell lands in first round of Mel Kiper’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst and guru Mel Kiper Jr. included a recent Texas Longhorns alum in the first round of his latest 2024 NFL mock draft—none other than the big-catch man himself, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.
I love the way Adonai Mitchell attacks leverages and stalks his prey with a slithery style of movement— Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) January 24, 2024
This route was cold
https://t.co/2oo1rb8Jxa
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball’s Aaliyah Moore speaks out against effects of DEI ban
Austin American-Statesman: Texas provides update on Rori Harmon’s knee surgery and rehab
Austin American-Statesman: Former Longhorn Harrison Frazar is starting off hot in 2024
Austin American-Statesman: Fashionably great: Shaylee Gonzalez has No. 10 Texas looking good
247Sports: Daily Dish: Max Abmas and Dylan Disu form a deadly duo as Texas finds their stride
247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas basketball starting to form an identity and it includes Chendall Weaver’s defense
Inside Texas: College football viewership, demography, and program resilience
Inside Texas: Ahead of conference championship weekend, a Longhorn is guaranteed a spot in Super Bowl LVIII
Inside Texas: 1st & 10: Heisman favorites indicate national championship contenders
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas surges past No. 11 Oklahoma for big win in Norman, 75-60
Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma gamethread
Report: Five-star WR Ryan Williams cancels official visit to Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: talks growing relationship with Johnny Nansen, Texas Junior Day visit
247Sports: Top247 LB Riley Pettijohn loves the consistency from Steve Sarkisian and Texas
247Sports: Rising junior OL Drew Evers details third visit to Texas
247Sports: College football recruiting rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Texas headline SEC’s overall 2024 classes
Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: Detailed evaluation of 2025 four-star RB Rickey Stewart Jr.
Inside Texas: 2025 LB Elijah Barnes talks Johnny Nansen, Texas influence + other Dallas Skyline names to know
Inside Texas: On3 Industry Ranking’s No. 1 ATH Michael Terry recaps Austin visit, Texas offer
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU rallies to defeat Oklahoma State on the road
Frogs O’ War: Football: Nebraska hiring TCU general manager Anthony Crespino
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Cyclones look for season sweep of Jayhawks
Black & Gold Banneret: Men’s basketball blows out West Virginia, 72-59
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Analytics predicts winners for NFL Conference Championship games
SB Nation: Why the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin, explained
SB Nation: Trail Blazers protest loss to Thunder after Chauncey Billups’ tantrum over timeouts
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Let’s hear it for Texas volleyball’s Madisen Skinner.
Texas volleyball's Madisen Skinner earns national award, eligible for NCAA athlete of the year https://t.co/BQ8i5tWv0r— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) January 24, 2024
- Texas women’s basketball is taking on Oklahoma as we speak, folks.
the Oklahoma native puts us on the board. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/FZAzjcHQsl— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 25, 2024
Loading comments...