Longhorns Daily News: Texas WR Adonai Mitchell lands in first round of Mel Kiper’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst and guru Mel Kiper Jr. included a recent Texas Longhorns alum in the first round of his latest 2024 NFL mock draft—none other than the big-catch man himself, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

I love the way Adonai Mitchell attacks leverages and stalks his prey with a slithery style of movement



This route was cold

https://t.co/2oo1rb8Jxa — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) January 24, 2024

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

