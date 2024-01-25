Reports: Texas hires Miami Dolphins assistant DL coach Kenny Baker

Two weeks after Bo Davis left for the LSU Tigers, the Texas Longhorns have finally found their new defensive line coach as Steve Sarkisian is hiring Miami Dolphins assistant defensive line coach Kenny Baker, according to a report from 247Sports on Thursday. Other outlets confirmed the hire, including ESPN.

A Georgia native who was a three-year starter and team captain at Gardner-Webb, Baker spent one season with the Dolphins after 11 years coaching in college and three years at the high school level. Baker broke into the college ranks at Berry College in 2013 where he served as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach before spending five seasons at Mercer. In 2019, Baker was at Chattanooga prior to three years at Western Kentucky.

With the Hilltoppers, Baker’s defensive line helped Western Kentucky finish second in Conference USA with 32 sacks in 2022. During the previous year, Baker coached Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone, who recorded 88 tackles (the most among FCS defensive lineman), 16.5 tackles for loss (first in the conference), and eight sacks (second in the conference). Malone was a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The pressure on Baker to recruit at a high level will be immediate after Texas lost 2024 signee D’antre Robinson following the departure of Davis and needs to add both quantity at quality along the interior defensive line since the 2023 class only included one signee.