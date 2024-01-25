Longhorns Daily News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe: ‘Texas definitely has a great program’

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who will be a redshirt junior when the Texas Longhorns enter the SEC this summer, recently opened up on his decision to not play for Texas.
“To speak about that program, they have a great program,” Milroe said, per On3. “Coach Sark’s doing a really good job with that group. And you know, being from Texas, that is definitely a school that I grew up watching.”
He added, “Part of my plan wasn’t to go to Texas, [it was to] be here at Alabama,” Milroe said. “The biggest the biggest thing is, you know, maximize the opportunity I have here and seize it. But Texas definitely has a great program and they’re gonna do a lot of good things.”
- Texas women’s basketball fell to Oklahoma last night.
Final.#HookEm pic.twitter.com/8LnG873rKw— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 25, 2024
