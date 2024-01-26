Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Ravens K Justin Tucker is still one of the league’s best at role

The NFL Playoffs are finally underway.

So, too, are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break down former players’ most recent performance.

Devin Duvernay, WR: The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and return specialist returned 2 two kickoffs for 37 yards and also logged a lone punt return for an additional 11 yards.

Andrew Beck, TE: A big man gadget of sorts, the former Longhorn again started at fullback for the Houston Texans.

Charles Omenihu, DL: The starting Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman notched only a single tackle on the day. Kansas City’s Omenihu remains a defensive force to reckon with for opposing offensive line facing the hit-or-miss Chiefs.

Kris Boyd, DB: The Houston Texans defensive back received some special teams playing time.

Justin Tucker, K: There’s a reason the Baltimore Ravens kicker has made a name for himself as one of the league’s top special teams players. Tucker ended the day going 2-for-2 on field goals, with a 53-yard field goal as his long, and 4-for-4 on extra points.

Justin Tucker appreciation pic.twitter.com/EJKF8YGMrN — Allison Waite (@nosilla38) January 22, 2024

That’s all the former Longhorns that remained, folks.