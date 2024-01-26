Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Jonathon Brooks on NFL hopes: ‘I’ll be able to change my life and my family’s life’

Former Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks, who recently opted to enter the 2024 NFL Draft after a breakout redshirt sophomore season, recently opened up about his professional football dreams. In a recent Behind the Facemask interview, Brooks discussed his decision, per a Sports Illustrated report.

“Say for instance I go back to Texas, God forbid I have an injury, like it’s a season-ending, career-ending. I don’t go to the league at all, now all my dreams and aspirations are kinda gone in my head,” Brooks reportedly said.

The decision in part boiled down to what’s best for his family.

“It’s satisfying knowing that in a couple of months I’ll be able to change my life and my family’s life,” Brooks added.

