The hot streak for the Texas Longhorns in the transfer portal hit a major setback on Saturday as former Washington Huskies cornerback Jabbar Muhammad committed to the Oregon Ducks over the Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide following a visit to Eugene.

Last week, Texas appeared on the verge of landing Muhammad when head coach Steve Sarkisian reportedly took the lead with Muhammad’s recruitment while making him a high priority for the program and trying to lock down his commitment to avoid the lockdown corner taking other visits.

Instead, Muhammad went through with his plans to see his former head coach Kalen DeBoer at Alabama and then tripped to Oregon, which was able to secure his pledge.

“Honestly, just who’s gonna be able to contend. As a competitor you always want to be one of the last ones standing. I want to get to the final 12, the playoffs. I want to be in a system where I can be used in a variety of different ways to show my talents,” Muhammad told Ducks Digest regarding what would influence his decision.

“And I want to be on a really good football team. Like I said my last year, really good teams are really important for going to the next level. And that’s also what I want to do. I also want to get in a situation where I’m propelled and ready to go to the NFL.”

A consensus three-star prospect in the 2020 class, Muhammad was ranked ouside the top 1,000 players nationally when he signed with Oklahoma State over five other offers, including Colorado and Texas Tech. With the Cowboys, Muhammad played in 31 games, starting 13, recording 71 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumblerd, both in 2022 when he became a full-time starter.

After transferring to Washington, the 5’10, 183-pounder emerged as one of the natilon’s best rcover coruitmnentrs, notching 46 tackles, three interceptiorns, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.

With the miss on Muhammad, Texas has a remaining need at boundary cornerback it will have to address through the transfer portal during the spring window. And despite winning a number of high-profile recruitments in the portal, Oregon got the best of Sarkisian and his staff for Muhammad and Houston defensive tackle transfer Ja’Marree Caldwell, keeping the Longhorns from assembling its ideal group of transfers.