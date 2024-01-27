Texas hires analyst Brandon Huppert from Oregon State

After one season with the Oregon State Beavers as a defensive quality control analyst, Brandon Huppert is heading to the Forty Acres to join Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian’s staff, Huppert announced on Saturday.

A native of the Seattle area, Huppert was a walk-on linebacker at Boise State when current Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski was the defensive line coach before transferring to Washington, appearing in 15 games for the Huskies.

After Huppert’s playing career, he served as a defensive quality control analyst from 2013-17 under Kwiatkowski and head coach Chris Petersen. Dan Hawkins hired Huppert to coach the defensive line at UC Davis in 2017, a group that set the single-season program record with 37 sacks under Huppert’s tutelage. Huppert returned to Washington in 2020 as the Director of Player Development, a role he held until departing Seattle for Corvallis last year.