Reports: South Carolina expected to hire Texas special assistant Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator

Texas Longhorns special assistant to the head coach Joe DeCamillis is reportedly headed to Columbia with the South Carolina Gamecocks expected to tap DeCamillis to replace special teams coordinator Pete Lembo, who is the new head coach of the Buffalo Bulls.

Longtime NFL special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, who won Super Bowls with the #Broncos and #Rams, is taking the same job at the University of South Carolina, per source. pic.twitter.com/4dAlQMDt67 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2024

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was not ready to confirm the hire on Saturday.

South Carolina FB HC Shane Beamer not confirming reports longtime NFL special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis is taking job with the Gamecocks.@GamecockFB | @wachfox



Here's everything Beamer had to say about the open position: pic.twitter.com/QridPlmNCw — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) January 27, 2024

“Yeah, I’d say we’re close to being able to announce something, not quite finalized yet — been busy with that and and busy with recruiting,” said Beamer.

DeCamillis joined Sarkisian’s staff last May as one of three new special assistants to the head coach. A two-time Super Bowl champion with three decades of experience, DeCamillis was an All-American wrestler at Wyoming before into professional football as an administrative assistant for his father-in-law Dan Reeves. After serving as an assistant special teams coach with the Denver Broncos for two seasons, Reeves hired him as the special teams coach for the New York Giants when Reeves took that job in 1993. DeCamilis eventually went on to coach special teams for the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Rams.