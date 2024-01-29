Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas DE Charles Omenihu won’t be available for Chiefs in Super Bowl due to knee injury

Former Texas Longhorns defensive end Charles Omenihu, now a starter with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, went down with a knee injury yesterday following his sack of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. And while Omenihu said he intends to play in next month’s Super Bowl rematch with head coach Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers, recent reports broke this afternoon that Omenihu tore his ACL and won’t be available to play.

Chiefs pass rusher Charles Omenihu tore his ACL in Sunday's victory against the Ravens, source confirms. Omenihu will obviously not suit up in Super Bowl LVIII against his former team, the 49ers. Tough blow for KC. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 29, 2024

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas men’s basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns host Houston

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls and Golden: Horns have to fill void vacated by Sweat and Murphy

Austin American-Statesman: Three observations and a quote from Texas women’s win over Cincinnati

Austin American-Statesman: David Pierce says Tanner Witt looks ‘outstanding’

Austin American-Statesman: Does Texas have an attendance problem at its women’s basketball games?

247Sports: Texas faces fourth ranked opponent in a row when No. 4 Houston comes to town

Inside Texas: Texas is in the install phase of the offseason. Here’s what that looks like for players.

Inside Texas: Ask IT: Which former Longhorn has the best NFL career?

Inside Texas: Big games, many likely evening kickoffs, litter Texas’ 2024 schedule

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No, Texas was not involved in BYU students removing ‘horns down’ shirts

How to watch Texas vs. No. 4 Houston

Hot start to the second half propels No. 21 BYU to 84-72 win over Texas

Washington transfer CB Jabbar Muhammad commits to Oregon over Alabama, Texas

Texas hires analyst Brandon Huppert from Oregon State

Reports: South Carolina expected to hire Texas special assistant Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Texas’ 10 most wanted

247Sports: Crystal Ballin: Picks in for two SMU commits to head elsewhere

247Sports: Culture within Longhorns’ program catching the eye of standout North Crowley 2026 OT John Turntine

247Sports: Top247 CB Cobey Sellers talks Texas Junior Day visit, getting recruited by teammate Deuce Williams

247Sports: Elite 2027 WR Ethan ‘Boobie’ Feaster says Texas ‘has a good thing going’

247Sports: Top247 WR Andrew Marsh gives the skinny on several schools he’s considering

Inside Texas: 2025 On3 No. 7 DL Ethan Utley recaps recruitment, plans Texas visit

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: New offers, new visitor, latest on Texas targets

Inside Texas: Texas was a big winner during the first transfer portal window

Inside Texas: Five-star Colin Simmons ranked as the No. 28 overall prospect in final 2024 On300

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: BYU coach Mark Pope talks seeing ‘Horns down’ shirts during Texas game: ‘Not how we roll’

Our Daily Bears: Bears fall in 3OT 105-102 to TCU

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: Emanuel Miller named Big 12 Player of the Week

Frogs O’ War: Monday Morning Point Guard: Road warriors

The Smoking Musket: Can you take pride in being someone’s ‘bad loss’ on their NCAA Tournament bid resume?

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Cyclones knock off Kansas in Hilton Coliseum

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State’s got a Cougar double-header

Bring On The Cats: Roster Reset: The game has changed

Rock Chalk Talk: Cyclones spin Jayhawks, KU falls 79-75

Black & Gold Banneret: Shorthanded men’s hoops falls in Cincy

Vanquish The Foe: BYU gets back on track with comfortable win over Texas

Vanquish The Foe: BYU remains ranked in AP Poll after Houston and Texas split

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Lions choked because they didn’t take things seriously when it mattered most

SB Nation: NFL taunting needs to be celebrated, not penalized

SB Nation: How Steve Spagnuolo turned the Chiefs defense into one of the NFL’s scariest units

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND