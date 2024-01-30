Longhorns Daily News: Joel Klatt: If Texas fans don’t like ‘Horns Down,’ then ‘win’

The “Horns Down” sign is a controversy once again.
And unnecessarily so, says Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.
“I’m so sick of people being offended by Horns Down. This is ridiculous,” said Klatt, per On3.
He later added, “There’s a lot of hand gestures that get made on the football field, on the basketball court that are a lot worse than horns down—a lot worse, don’t Google them if you know what I mean. And here we are always wasting time about Horns Down.”
- 2024 is going to be fun.
One of .@FFMikeH favorite transfers from from yesterday's show was WR Isaiah Bond. Transferring from Alabama to Texas in a loaded WR room, Mike's projecting Bond to come out as the WR1 for the Longhorns in 2024.— Chris (@FFChrisB) January 30, 2024
What are your thoughts on the Texas WR room?#texaslonghorns… pic.twitter.com/mAIqUkhKYf
