Longhorns Daily News: Joel Klatt: If Texas fans don’t like ‘Horns Down,’ then ‘win’

The “Horns Down” sign is a controversy once again.

And unnecessarily so, says Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.

“I’m so sick of people being offended by Horns Down. This is ridiculous,” said Klatt, per On3.

He later added, “There’s a lot of hand gestures that get made on the football field, on the basketball court that are a lot worse than horns down—a lot worse, don’t Google them if you know what I mean. And here we are always wasting time about Horns Down.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball fans bring unforgettable atmosphere to Moody Center

Austin American-Statesman: Three things we saw Texas basketball’s OT loss to No. 4 Houston

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: NFC champ Kyle Shanahan still bleeds Texas football orange

247Sports: My Take: We’re getting glimpses of promise from Texas basketball

247Sports: Texas, Oregon among realignment newcomers with best offseason hauls

Inside Texas: 2023 or 2024? Looking at Longhorn offensive positions ahead of year one in the SEC

Inside Texas: What makes graduate assistants, interns, and analysts so important in college football

Inside Texas: Latest Texas football intel on strength and conditioning

Inside Texas: How should Texas use an elite secondary in 2024?

Inside Texas: It’s a huge week for Texas’ 2024 draft prospects to answer some remaining questions about their game

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 4 Houston holds off Texas in overtime, 76-72

Texas vs. No. 4 Houston gamethread

Texas announces the hire of Miami Dolphins assistant DL coach Kenny Baker

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Shadow Creek four-star WR Jacorey Watson talks getting recruited by Texas and close friend Deuce Williams

247Sports: Transfer portal: Where 2024’s top edge rushers are headed

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Recruiting Intel: Coaches on the road, new offer notes

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

247Sports: Scheduling ‘dictator’ Kelvin Sampson won’t rule out playing Texas in the future

247Sports: College football rankings: Each preseason top-25 team’s make-or-break factors for 2024

Our Daily Bears: Baylor football 2024 schedule

Our Daily Bears: MBB Scouting Report: UCF Knights

Frogs O’ War: Football: Former TCU DL Lwal Uguak signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Smoking Musket: Big 12 drops 2024 West Virginia football schedule

Bring On The Cats: Storystream: 2024 roster reset

Rock Chalk Talk: KU Hoops Preview: Oklahoma State

Black & Gold Banneret: UCF’s 2024 football schedule drops

Vanquish The Foe: BYU’s 2024 schedule finalized with Big 12 release

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Chiefs’ Super Bowl jersey patch ‘NKH,’ explained

SB Nation: Chiefs vs. 49ers is the Super Bowl no one wanted, but it could actually be great

SB Nation: Tom Brady is taking over Greg Olsen’s announcer job, and he has huge shoes to fill

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

2024 is going to be fun.