Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Ravens K Justin Tucker’s playoff run falls short of Super Bowl

The NFL Playoffs are finally underway.

So, too, are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break down former players’ most recent performance.

Devin Duvernay, WR: The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and return specialist returned 2 punts for an additional 21 yards.

Charles Omenihu, DL: The starting Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman notched a single tackle and a sack before going down with a knee injury. Throughout the 2023 season, Kansas City’s Omenihu has been a defensive force to reckon with for opposing offensive line facing the hit-or-miss Chiefs—lately, more hit than miss during the NFL Playoffs so far. Unfortunately, Omenihu won’t be available for next month’s Super Bowl due to an ACL tear.

Justin Tucker, K: There’s a reason the Baltimore Ravens kicker has made a name for himself as one of the league’s top special teams players. Tucker ended the day going 1-for-1 on field goals, with a 43-yard field goal as his long, and 1-for-1 on extra points. What somehow became more newsworthy, however, was the disrespect Tucker felt during pregame.