Texas hosting C Ulrich Chomche on official visit

When the Texas Longhorns played the No. 4 Houston Cougars on Big Monday, a two-point overtime loss, head coach Rodney Terry and his staff were also hosting Cameroonian center Ulrich Chomche on an official visit, a product of NBA Academy Africa.

NBA Academy big man Ulrich Chomche on his official visit to Texas.



The 6-11 prospect is a projected 2024 NBA Draft pick, per @DraftExpress. USC and G-League Ignite are also in the mix. https://t.co/fKTRqTXD8Z pic.twitter.com/A2tDaCcZts — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) January 30, 2024

The NBA Academy Africa in Senegal opened in late 2018 to provide a training center for the top male and female prospects on the continent and is the first of its kind in Africa.

Former Chicago Bulls standout Joakim Noah, who has Cameroonian ancestry through his paternal grandfather, believes that Chomche is the next star to emerge from the country, following in the footsteps of Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam.

Unranked by 247Sports, the 6’11, 225-pound Chomche holds offers from Arizona, Georgetown, USC, Xavier, and Washington and recently took an official visit to Tuscson with one planned to Washington DC. Chomche is also considered a potential second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and exploring the possibility of playing for G League Ignite.

So there are plenty of moving pieces for the athletic center with a 7’4 wingspan who is the youngest player eligible for this year’s draft after promising performances in a recent tournament:

Chomche played three games played in the Basketball Africa League qualifiers in which he averaged 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal per game while shooting 42.4% from the field, 38.1% from three and 75% from the free-throw line. What stands out about the stats is that he averages three blocks while shooting nearly 40% from three which indicates he has legit 3-and-D potential.

Texas currently has three members of the 2024 recruiting class, guard Tre Johnson, guard Cam Scott, and forward Nicolas Codie, a group that ranks No. 9 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.