Longhorns Daily News: Texas WRs Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell both land in Mel Kiper’s Top 10

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked two Texas Longhorns wide receivers among his Top 10 prior to this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl—(No. 6) Xavier Worthy and (No. 7) Adonai Mitchell.
Coming soon: Sat down with @TheRyanWatts at the @ShrineBowl and asked him who was tougher to cover, Xavier Worthy or AD Mitchell? #HookEm pic.twitter.com/AzsrspNpbR— Ishmael Johnson (@IshmaelRJohnson) January 31, 2024
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas football product Ryan Watts prepping for NFL Draft at Shrine Bowl
Austin American-Statesman: Texas loses a potential starter at first base as Luke Storm walks away
247Sports: 2024 NFL Draft: Texas trending toward setting a high bar for producing NFL talent under Steve Sarkisian
247Sports: Texas legacy Landon Rink shares first impressions of new DL coach Kenny Baker
Inside Texas: What goes into making a detailed scouting report?
Inside Texas: Texas is going for it in 2024, but it’ll have to contend with others doing the same
Inside Texas: Texas’ fifth- and sixth-year seniors provide great foundation, experience
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas hosting C Ulrich Chomche on official visit
Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Ravens K Justin Tucker’s playoff run falls short of Super Bowl
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas commit Brandon Brown says UT hired a great DL coach
247Sports: Longhorns RB target Rickey Stewart backs off SMU commitment
247Sports: Shadow Creek four-star WR Jacorey Watson talks getting recruited by Texas and close friend Deuce Williams
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Recruiting Intel: Details on new UT targets in 2025
Inside Texas: Texas and Texas A&M continue to make a run at top-50 Oregon WR commit Adrian Wilson
Inside Texas: Potential class numbers highlight biggest needs for Texas in the 2025 cycle
Inside Texas: Under-rated Landon Rink discusses state of recruitment, meeting new Texas DT coach
Inside Texas: Five 2025 recruiting targets trending Texas early in the cycle
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
247Sports: With No. 13 Baylor and No. 2 K-State up next, Texas coach Vic Schaefer says ‘the sharks are circling’
Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Position Review: Defensive Line
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU takes down No. 15 Texas Tech
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State’s 2024 football schedule has been released
Bring On The Cats: Disaster: K-State falls 73-53 to Oklahoma
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas mauls Oklahoma State
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Joel Embiid paid the price for the NBA’s new MVP rules
SB Nation: Ben Johnson saved the Lions and made the right move by returning to Detroit
SB Nation: LeBron James has activated passive-aggressive mode
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Slow news day. So here’s this.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and QB coach AJ Milwee visited @kjlacey7 at Saraland High this afternoon pic.twitter.com/o4SOdQ9mqw— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) January 31, 2024
Loading comments...