Texas RB target Rickey Stewart decommits from SMU

A new Texas Longhorns target at the running back position is back on the open market with the decommitment of Tyler Chapel Hill standout Rickey Stewart from the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday.

Respect my decision. Thank you SMU for the opportunity but I am announcing my decommitment! pic.twitter.com/soYjC7Z9US — Rickey ✌ (@llik1211) January 31, 2024

“I am thankful for SMU offering me a chance to be a part of their program, but I need to take more time to focus on making the best decision for my future, therefore I am opening up my commitment,” Stewart wrote.

The decision from the 5’10, 180-pounder comes less than two weeks after he received an offer from the Texas staff will attending a Junior Day on the Forty Acres.

after a great conversation with @CoachSark im bless to receive an offer from @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/GWraGa7m0I — Rickey ✌ (@llik1211) January 20, 2024

Stewart’s decommitment comes days after two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions were cast in favor of Texas landing a pledge from the consensus four-star prospect.

After Texas Tech, SMU was the second school to offer Stewart more than two years ago after he ran for nearly 1,000 yards as a freshman at Chapel Hill during a run to the Class 4A-I state semifinals. Last summer, Stewart committed to the Mustangs. Other schools to extend offers include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, and Tennessee, among others.

Over the last two seasons, Stewart has built on his breakout freshman season, rushing for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns on 243 carries in 2022 and 2,855 yards with 40 touchdowns on 271 carries in 2023. Stewart also has six combined receiving touchdowns over his three seasons of high school football.

Stewart is ranked as the No. 272 player nationally and the No. 22 running back in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Texas is currently at five commitments in the 2025 recruiting class, which ranks No. 11 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.