Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: Without Pete Carroll, Nick Saban, I wouldn’t be here today

During his introduction into the Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reflected on his coaching mentors that helped elevate him to today.
In particular, Sarkisian mentioned Pete Carroll, who Sarkisian worked with during his time at USC, and Nick Saban, who Sarkisian worked with at Alabama before taking the Texas job.
“Without those two men, I wouldn’t be here today as the head coach of the University of Texas,” Sarkisian said, according to On3. “I’m very grateful, thankful, humbled, honored — all of those things to have spoke to them both that day.
Sarkisian added, “And I was celebrating them, I was congratulating them, quite frankly, on just a tremendous career that both of them have had. The impact that they’ve had on our game. Not only at the collegiate level but at the professional level.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Forecasting the 2024 depth chart for Texas
Texas RB target Rickey Stewart decommits from SMU
Duke transfer 1B Luke Storm won’t play for Texas baseball
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball takes on Baylor tonight at 7:30pm Central.
in-state showdown https://t.co/OrsJwfby0D#HookEm pic.twitter.com/TiGFmFYixt— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 1, 2024
