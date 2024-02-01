Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: Without Pete Carroll, Nick Saban, I wouldn’t be here today

During his introduction into the Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reflected on his coaching mentors that helped elevate him to today.

In particular, Sarkisian mentioned Pete Carroll, who Sarkisian worked with during his time at USC, and Nick Saban, who Sarkisian worked with at Alabama before taking the Texas job.

“Without those two men, I wouldn’t be here today as the head coach of the University of Texas,” Sarkisian said, according to On3. “I’m very grateful, thankful, humbled, honored — all of those things to have spoke to them both that day.

Sarkisian added, “And I was celebrating them, I was congratulating them, quite frankly, on just a tremendous career that both of them have had. The impact that they’ve had on our game. Not only at the collegiate level but at the professional level.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Which Texas football products will play in the Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl?

Austin American-Statesman: Texas-exes Christian Jones, T`Vondre Sweat impress at Senior Bowl

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian enters Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame

Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian is aiming for Mack Brown, Darrell Royal status. He’s on the right track

247Sports: The Insider: Football winter conditioning updates and more

Inside Texas: Texas and the zone blitz

Inside Texas: Welcome to the spread-driven SEC!

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Forecasting the 2024 depth chart for Texas

Texas RB target Rickey Stewart decommits from SMU

Duke transfer 1B Luke Storm won’t play for Texas baseball

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Texas landed some choice portal players, but focused on high schools

247Sports: Top247 OT Michael Fasusi to play in 2025 Polynesian Bowl

Inside Texas: What happens when a college coach visits a high school

Inside Texas: What would make for a successful 2025 recruiting cycle for Texas?

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: No. 18 Baylor closes out UCF 77-69

Frogs O’ War: Report: Alabama hiring TCU recruiting coordinator Eron Hodges

Rock Chalk Talk: KU football releases 2024 schedule

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Caitlin Clark’s crossover superstardom is the greatest show in sports

SB Nation: The Commanders have screwed up their head coaching search in spectacular fashion

SB Nation: The 49ers’ Super Bowl history is amazing, and this could be the year they finally add another win

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND