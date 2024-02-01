Reports: Texas Director of Player Personnel Billy Glasscock leaving for Ole Miss

After three years on the Forty Acres, Texas Longhorns Director of Player Personnel Billy Glasscock is leaving Austin for Oxford, taking over as the General Manager for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Lane Kiffin is hiring Billy Glasscock as @OleMissFB's GM, sources tell ESPN. Glasscock was Steve Sarkisian's player personnel guy the last three years at Texas and previously served in similar roles at NC State and Minnesota. Glasscock has a strong rep as a keen talent evaluator. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 1, 2024

As the leader of Sarkisian’s support staff, Glasscock served an important role in coordinating the recruitment of high school and transfer portal prospects in concert with the recruiting support staff as its de facto general manager.

Glasscock started his career as a coach in the junior college ranks, spending time at Arizona Western and Joliet Junior College before serving as a recruiting operations assistant and assistant strength and conditioning coach at Northern Illinois for two years. In 2011, Glasscock followed Jerry Kill from Northern Illinois to Minnesota to serve as the Director of Recruiting Operations. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming named Glasscock one of five national Director of Recruiting Operations of the Year.

Three years later, Glasscock became the Director of Player Personnel for North Carolina State, overseeing the recruiting staff and directing all recruiting activities.

With the help of Glasscock, the Longhorns signed the No. 4 recruiting class in 2024, the No. 3 class in 2023, and the No. 5 recruiting class in 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, as well as the No. 2 transfer portal class in average ranking.