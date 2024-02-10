DB McCoy Bruce commits to Texas as a preferred walk on

The roster for the Texas Longhorns in 2024 received another addition on Saturday with the commitment of Boerne defensive back McCoy Bruce as a preferred walk on.

All Glory to God!! Excited to announce that I have been admitted by The University of Texas at Austin and have accepted a roster spot on the football team! @HoundFootball @CheHendrix pic.twitter.com/c5FpKoHQpn — McCoy Bruce (@McCoy_Bruce5) February 9, 2024

A wide receiver and defensive back at Boerne, Bruce held an offer from Navy as well as East Central, San Diego, Trinity, UTRGV, and UTPB in addition to interest from Air Force, Sam Houston, and Wyoming.

At 5’11 and 180 pounds, Bruce lists a 4.65 40-yard dash, a 4.19 shuttle, and a 34-inch vertical leap. Playing for a Boerne team that went 10-2 in 2023 after losing in the state championship game in 2022, Bruce won District 14-4A D1 MVP honors by recording 70 tackles, 16 passes broken up, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one kickoff return for a touchdown. As a senior, Bruce broke up nine passes and intercepted five five more while recording 17 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns on offense.