Texas stomps West Virginia, 94-58, behind big first half by Dylan Disu

AUSTIN, Texas — Senior forward Dylan Disu continued his momentum from Tuesday’s loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin, scoring 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the first half, including five made three-pointers, as the Texas Longhorns exacted revenge for a loss in Morgantown to the West Virginia Mountaineers by taking a 25-point halftime lead and cruising to a XX-XX win on Saturday at the Moody Center.

.@DylanDisu went 5-5 from beyond the arc in the first half so here's all 5 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/OHVwUZzfkW — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 10, 2024

The Longhorns led by as many as 43 points with the 34-point margin of victory representing the largest win of the season for Texas despite a late 9-0 run by West Virginia.

Disu finished with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting after cooling off slightly in the second half. In support, senior guard Max Abmas heated up after halftime to finish with 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting from three after failing to make a three-point in the loss to the Cyclones. Abmas also dished out a game-high nine assists. An especially positive sign was junior guard Tyrese Hunter bouncing back from a scoreless performance against his former team on Tuesday with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting with seven assists, five rebounds, two steals, and a block. Sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell and sophomore guard Chendall Weaver both scored in double figures as well with effort plays for the Longhorns.

Texas only committed five turnovers, a rate of 7.5 percent, while notching 28 assists on 36 made baskets. Opportunistic and engaged defensively, the Horns turned 14 turnovers by the Mountaineers into a 29-6 edge in points off turnovers.

Scoring 11 of the first 14 points for Texas, Disu was on fire early, including three triples. As a team, the Longhorns opened 7-of-9 shooting and went on an 11-0 run over 1:17 that forced a timeout by the Mountaineers before the under-16 media break when Abmas hit a three to end a streak of six misses from beyond the arc and extend the Texas lead to 18-7.

Texas predictably cooled off, missing three of its next four shots and turning the ball over once, but West Virginia wasn’t able to get anything going offensively, missing three straight shots, two free throws, and turning the ball over once.

But then the activity of Weaver and Mitchell electrified the Moody Center crowd — Weaver sent home a put-back slam and Mitchell turned a steal into a windmill slam to take a 27-11 lead into the under-12 timeout.

Hunter got into the action, too, jumping a passing lane and racing down the court for his own high-flying dunk to give Texas a 13-0 edge in points off turnovers.

Things were difficult enough offensively for the Mountaineers that RaeQuan Battle hitting a contested, high-arcing jumper over Weaver counted as a positive, but Disu promptly hit his fourth three, this time from the corner, sent home a floater, and made another three, his seventh straight made basket. When Mitchell sliced through the lane for a wrong-footed layup, West Virginia had to call its second timeout down 39-17 with 7:37 remaining in the half.

Forward Jesse Edwards was the lone positive for the Mountaineers, hitting his first four baskets and earning four trips to the free-throw line for 11 points, but the individual efforts of Edwards just weren’t enough to make up for the team’s terrible defense.

By the under-four timeout, the Longhorns were up 47-24 with the backboard providing more resistance than the Mountaineers — Weaver banged up his face on it when he threw down a dunk on a back-door cut.

The dunk by Weaver, which followed a dunk by Mitchell, started a run of 6-of-7 shooting for Texas that extended the lead to 27 points late in the half with the Longhorns eventually heading into halftime up 55-30.

Head coach Rodney Terry’s team shot 65.7 percent from the field, 8-of-16 from three, and posted advantages of 19-2 in points off turnovers and 15-2 in fast-break points. Texas only turned the ball over twice and assisted on 17 of its 23 made baskets with Hunter posting six assists and Abmas dishing out five.

Disu hit his sixth three early in the second half, but missed his next two attempts to end his streak of eight straight made baskets to start the game. The Longhorns missed five straight shots during a scoreless drought of 2:20 broken by Abmas at the free-throw line after Eilert was called for a technical disagreeing with a charge picked up by the Texas senior guard, but the missed shots continued, reaching nine straight before Hunter made a layup in transition.

Two threes by Abmas prior to the under-12 timeout extended the lead to 30 points for the Longhorns, the biggest of the game and a clear assurance that the second half of the second half would represent extended garbage time.

Nevertheless, the workmanlike performance by Texas continued with Disu hitting a hook shoot and finding Hunter for a three before Abmas delivered an alley-oop to Hunter in transition and Disu hit a three to push the deficit to 37 points, forcing another timeout by Eilert.

With no midweek game, Texas travels to face No. 5 Houston at the Fertita Center next Saturday.