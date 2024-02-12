Longhorns Daily News: Texas MBB’s Dylan Disu is your latest Big 12 player of the week

Texas men’s basketball’s Dylan Disu has been named Big 12 Player of the Week.
Texas forward Dylan Disu was named Big 12 player of the week.— Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) February 12, 2024
Disu averaged 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes in last week's games against Iowa State and West Virginia. #HookEm https://t.co/RmhnuEC7J6
So, there’s some good news to start your week.
- Texas women’s basketball beat TCU over the weekend and rose in the latest AP Poll.
hello top 5 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/o02SmUff9R— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 12, 2024
- Texas softball is back to their typically dominate ways this year, beating San Diego and UCLA twice apiece in the Stacy Winsberg Tournament, as well as a win over LMU yesterday.
Opening Weekend. ✔️#HookEm | @TexasLonghorns— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) February 12, 2024
