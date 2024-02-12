Longhorns Daily News: Texas MBB’s Dylan Disu is your latest Big 12 player of the week

Texas men’s basketball’s Dylan Disu has been named Big 12 Player of the Week.

Texas forward Dylan Disu was named Big 12 player of the week.



Disu averaged 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes in last week's games against Iowa State and West Virginia. #HookEm https://t.co/RmhnuEC7J6 — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) February 12, 2024

So, there’s some good news to start your week.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: CBS’ NFL show host James Brown could have thrown up his Horns

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Peyton Powell is a player for all positions

Austin American-Statesman: Texas softball’s Mac Morgan throws a no-hitter in season opener

247Sports: Entering the home stretch of the season, here’s an updated overview of Texas’ NCAA tournament hopes

247Sports: Texas is equipped to thrive in NIL era, but Steve Sarkisian says team culture remains top recruiting priority

247Sports: Journey from enigma to productive player now sees Christian Jones climbing up boards for 2024 NFL Draft

Inside Texas: Longhorns check in at No. 4 in On3’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, with four 2024 opponents also in the ranking

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian lauds Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning for their progress ahead of spring drills

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas stomps West Virginia, 94-58, behind big first half by Dylan Disu

Texas vs. West Virginia gamethread

DB McCoy Bruce commits to Texas as a preferred walk on

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: 2024 Behind the Scenes: How the class came together for Texas, Part I

247Sports: 2024 Behind the Scenes: How the class came together for Texas, Part II

247Sports: Five-star WR Ryan Wingo reflects on commitment, being part of Texas’ move to SEC

247Sports: Local OL Jerald Mays thinks highly of Texas

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Three important visitors for spring, three important OOS wide receivers on Texas radar

Inside Texas: Five recruitments within a four-hour radius Texas just win in 2025

Inside Texas: The specific process behind offering a scholarship

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Bears come up short in Lawrence 64-61

Our Daily Bears: The 2024 Baylor football signing class

Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: TCU struggles in road loss against No. 14 Iowa State

Frogs O’ War: Monday Morning Point Guard: The Frogs disappoint in Ames

Frogs O’ War: 2024 TCU Baseball Preview: Left-Handed Pitchers

Crimson and Cream Machine: Changes at Crimson and Cream Machine

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State takes down TCU

Bring On The Cats: Both Kansas State teams get back to action today

Rock Chalk Talk: Shorthanded Kansas marmalizes Baylor

Rock Chalk Talk: KU Hoops Preview: Texas Tech

Black & Gold Banneret: UCF drops another tight game against No. 23 Texas Tech

Vanquish The Foe: BYU avoids collapse, hangs on to beat Kansas State

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Patrick Mahomes is the best NFL QB of all time

SB Nation: Kyle Shanahan is the Minnesota Vikings of NFL coaches

SB Nation: Andy Reid’s love for ‘Corn Dog’ won the Chiefs the Super Bowl

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball beat TCU over the weekend and rose in the latest AP Poll.