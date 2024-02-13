11 former Texas players receive invites to the NFL Combine

It’s a long way from 2022.

Two years after the Texas Longhorns went 5-7, had two players invited to the NFL Combine, and didn’t have anyone drafted, 11 former Longhorns were invited to the combine on Tuesday ahead of a draft that could include approximately that many players from the Texas team that won the Big 12 and appeared in the College Football Playoffs.

Held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from February 26 to March 4, this year’s event will feature running back Jonathon Brooks, running back Keilan Robinson, wide receiver AD Mitchell, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, offensive tackle Christian Jones, defensive tackle Byron Murphy, defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, linebacker Jaylan Ford, and cornerback Ryan Watts.

A three-round mock draft from NFL.com includes Murphy as the No. 15 pick, Sanders at No. 21, Brooks at No. 39, Mitchell at No. 40, Sweat at No. 44, and Worthy at No. 60.

Texas will hold its Pro Day in Austin on March 20.