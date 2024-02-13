Longhorns Daily News: Texas football is already ranked as a Top 4 team in 2024

The hype for the Texas Longhorns in the 2024, as the program enters the SEC, is building.

So much, in fact, that On3 recently ranked Texas as No. 4 heading into spring camp.

From On3: “The Longhorns will make the transition to the SEC in 2024, and despite falling just short of the national title game this fall, Steve Sarkisian’s team should be one of the top contenders again next season. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is back, and if the junior falters at all, 5-star sophomore Arch Manning is waiting in the wings. The Longhorns did lose a slew of talent to the NFL Draft (defensive linemen T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy, playmakers JT Saunders, Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell), but Sarkisian went shopping in the transfer portal, bringing in Alabama tight end Amari Niblack, Alabama wideout Isaiah Bond and Oregon State receiver/returner Silas Bolden.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football adds another Super Bowl winner thanks to Charles Omenihu

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Uncle Eli has good advice for Texas backup Arch Manning

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Back at Texas, Dogus Balbay shows you really can come home again

247Sports: Where Texas stands as an NCAA Tournament bubble team entering regular season’s home stretch

Inside Texas: Texas’ 3-4 defense in 2024

Inside Texas: Texas’ linebacker room boasts several quality candidates to fill leadership positions on defense

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

11 former Texas players receive invites to the NFL Combine

Previewing the Texas outfield

Balanced roster with returning talent has Texas baseball looking promising

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Why’d Falcons RB Bijan Robinson choose to commit to Texas football?

247Sports: Star WR Isaiah Bond’s mother discusses transfer to Texas

247Sports: Recruiting scoop, takeaways from Nike’s ‘The Next Ones’ event in Las Vegas

Inside Texas: 2025 five-star OT Michael Fasusi talks Texas, recaps recruitment

Inside Texas: Evaluating some of Texas’ 2025 offensive line targets

Inside Texas: Resist the urge to ride the D-tackle recruiting roller coaster

Inside Texas: Texas has the attention of 2025 CB Major Preston

Inside Texas: 2025 four-star Marcus Garcia on the Texas radar

Inside Texas: Four-star California defender Marco Jones discusses recruitment, playing baseball

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: MBB Scouting Report: Oklahoma Sooners

Frogs O’ War: Football: Six TCU athletes invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Rock Chalk Talk: Texas Tech mauls Kansas

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 3 reasons Chiefs will win Super Bowl 2025, and 3 reasons they won’t

SB Nation: Taylor Swift helps propel Super Bowl ratings to highest ever

SB Nation: Kyle Shanahan’s explanation of Super Bowl overtime decision is defendable, but wrong

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Check out this throwback.