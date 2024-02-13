Where Texas basketball stands during rare midweek break

AUSTIN, Texas — The grind of the Big 12 never stops. Until it does.

For the first time in five years, a scheduling quirk means the Texas Longhorns don’t play a midweek game between last Saturday’s 36-point win over the West Virginia Mountaineers and this Saturday’s trip down I-10 to play the No. 3 Houston Cougars.

Senior forward Dylan Disu is ready for it.

“This is the first time since I’ve been in the 12 that we’ve had a week off, so I’m gonna really enjoy it for sure, just rest my body, get it right,” said Disu on Saturday. “The Big 12 is a grind — every game feels like it’s one of the most difficult games you’ve ever played in. So it’s really a blessing to have this week off, especially before the very physical game that we’re going to have on Saturday.”

The matchup with the Cougars at the Fertita Center, arguably the most difficult road game of the season, kicks off the final seven games of the regular season, a stretch that also includes trips to Lawrence, Lubbock, and Waco, as well as home games against Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma. After playing six straight ranked opponents prior to facing West Virginia, Texas plays four more ranked teams before ending Big 12 play for good and three of those four games are on the road.

Splitting the six games against ranked opponents gives the Longhorns four total Quad 1 victories this season, a No. 34 NET ranking, and a solid position in the NCAA Tournament field, according to ESPN’s latest Bracketology, which slots Texas as a No. 8 seed with a first-round matchup against No. 9 seed Mississippi State. BartTorvik.com gives the Longhorns a 91.5 percent chance to make the tournament with the ability to steal a road game or two while taking care of business at the Moody Center looming as a defining factor in whether Texas can maintain that positioning or play its way into a higher seed and more rosy projection once the madness begins — of the 10 teams with the most similar resumes, only two made the Sweet 16 and none advanced further.

The case for optimism is how much the Longhorns have improved since the season reached a low point a month ago with the road loss to the Mountaineers followed by a home loss to the Knights and the “horns down” controversy that followed.

Over the last 10 games, which includes those two disappointing performances, Texas has been playing at an elite level offensively, ranking 10th nationally in efficiency thanks to the lethal, NBA-style offense deployed by head coach Rodney Terry and his staff. It’s pick-and-roll centric and fueled by the combination of Disu and senior guard Max Abmas. One of the adjustments made by Texas over the last month was to move Abmas into the primary ball-handling role to provide two high-level shooting threats in the pick-and-roll.

As always, the beauty of the pick-and-roll is its simplicity and ability to make the coverage choices by the defense wrong.

Texas was so effective with Abmas and Disu running the pick-and-roll against UCF, which boasts the nation’s No. 4 defense and a team identify built around physical, man-to-man defense, that head coach Johnny Dawkins had to play zone just to keep his big men on the court when the Longhorns jumped out to a 15-2 lead.

Other teams have tried tactics like bringing weak-side help off sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell. Integrating forward Jesse Edwards back into the team, West Virginia opted for drop coverage on Saturday.

“Just wanted to take what the defense gave us, so in the drop coverage, if that’s what they wanted to do, we’d just go back and shoot the three update, when they mixed up the coverage with switches, we threw it inside one time, they almost kind of doubled, so I threw it to Max, he hits a three, so just taking what the defense gives us,” said Disu.

Scouting the Mountaineers, the Longhorns staff anticipated seeing that drop coverage by West Virginia, so they encouraged Disu to come out looking to be aggressive shooting the ball on pick and pops. Disu hit his first six three-point attempts and finished with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

In the seven games since UCF held Disu to seven points, all scored in the first 3:10 before the Knights went to the zone, Disu is averaging 20.1 points per game, including a 28-point performance last week against the Cyclones.

Mitchell has developed into one of the best glue guys in college basketball, too, ranking among the top-15 players nationally in making an impact outside of the box score.

Here are the top "glue guys" in the country, according to our ratings at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax.



These are players who have a much bigger impact on their team's performance than their individual stats would indicate pic.twitter.com/gbzSckTBIR — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 13, 2024

But Mitchell’s impact on the box score has been apparent in recent games, as well. To take advantage of opponents leaving him free on defense, Mitchell has ramped up his aggressiveness on offense while maintaining his high-level defensive rebounding and overall motor. Since BYU held him to six points by ignoring him defensively, Mitchell is averaging 12.8 points per game over the last four contests, along with 34 rebounds. The win over West Virginia was one of Mitchell’s best games at Texas — in addition to scoring 12 points, Mitchell had eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals in an all-around effort.

For Mountaineers head coach Joe Eilert, the biggest difference for the Longhorns is the increased playing time for sophomore guard Chendall Weaver, who moved into the starting lineup against the Horned Frogs on Feb. 3.

“I was giving Chendall Weaver all the credit in terms of the way he approaches the game,” said Eilert. “And you look at his stat line tonight, 13 points, six rebounds — he just makes so many hustle plays — four assists, one turnover. And his energy, his enthusiasm, his tenacity really brings them an edge that he’s really brought them to a different level. Full credit to him and his approach to playing the game of basketball, that’s the way it should be played.”

In the three games since replacing senior guard IT Horton as a starter, Weaver is 9-of-14 shooting from the field (64.3 percent) and 7-of-10 shooting at the line (70 percent) with 17 rebounds and five assists.

“He’s one of those every-day guys. He’s gonna show up and bring what he brings every single day,” said Terry.

The defensive upgrade provided by Weaver has helped the Longhorns become a more physical team over the last month, according to Terry, although offensive rebounding issues hurt Texas in the losses to Houston and Iowa State.

With some extra practice time this week, Terry is focused on three areas of improvement heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

“Having a defensive mindset, having a physical mindset, and taking care of the basketball,” said Terry. “You bring those three things to the table, whether you’re home or away, and then you’ll give yourself a fighting chance in every game in the Big 12 because these games come down to two-possession games.”