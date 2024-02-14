Previewing the Texas infield

On a team that features a blend of experienced leaders and young talent, the infield for the Texas Longhorns is representative of the roster — redshirt senior third baseman Peyton Powell and senior second baseman Jack O’Dowd are back for their final seasons on the Forty Acres, complemented by sophomore first baseman Jared Thomas and sophomore shortstop Jalin Flores with redshirt junior Kimble Schuessler and sophomore Rylan Galvan battling for time behind the plate.

Powell was the unexpected breakout player in 2023 after recording nine hits in 21 games over his first three seasons on the Forty Acres. In early March, Powell started at third base against Cal State Fullerton and never gave the job up, leading the team in hitting with a .339 batting average and finishing the season with 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 46 RBI, and 52 runs scored.

Pierce called O’Dowd “an exceptional leader and a baseball IQ kid” at second base. The Vanderbilt transfer grew up in a baseball family — his father worked in the front office for the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, and Colorado Rockies. As a recruit, O’Dowd was a top-100 prospect nationally, according to Perfect Game, but only played in 10 games as a freshman for the Commodores before transferring to the Forty Acres.

A full-time starter for the first time in 2023, O’Dowd broke out with a .284/.353/.441 slash line with six home runs and 37 RBI while playing a strong second base, fielding .984. O’Dowd came on especially strong in the postseason, going 4-for-4 with two home runs against Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament, hitting another home run against Miami in the Coral Gables Regional, and finishing the season with a 2-of-4 performance with two doubles and three RBI in the final gam of the Palo Alto Super Regional.

The two sophomores fit into different categories — Thomas has already proven himself as one of the team’s best players and an intriguing major league prospect while Flores struggled as a freshman, setting up a big offseason.

Splitting time between designated hitter, third base, and shortstop, where he’ll start this season following the departure of Mitchell Daly to Kentucky, Flores hit .175 with two doubles, four home runs, 23 RBI, and 19 runs scored while striking out 37 times in 103 at bats.

“Jalin Flores made huge, huge strides from the back end of his freshman year through the summer and where he is right now,” said Pierce.

Hitting .283 in summer league with fewer strikeouts was the first positive step for Flores, who is expected to be one of the team’s most improved players.

The only question for Thomas is where he’ll spend most of his time. Since Duke transfer first baseman Luke Storm stepped away from baseball, Thomas will play more first base than he did in the fall, when he transitioned to center field. As a freshman, Thomas was sensational — in the final 21 games that Thomas spent hitting in the leadoff spot, the Longhorns went 14-7. Overall, Thomas batted .321 with 14 doubles, a team-high four triples, four home runs, 29 RBI, and 54 runs scored, but he truly shined over the final 33 games, hitting .397 with 11 doubles, four triples, and three home runs while recording hits in 29 of those games.

For depth, sophomore Cade O’Hara is a strong defensive middle infielder, sophomore Jaydon Duplantier has speed and position versatility, and redshirt junior Cam Constantine is a solid clubhouse presence. Among the freshmen, first baseman Casey Borba could allow Thomas to play center field at times and Dee Kennedy provides further depth to the middle infield.

Catcher is also a deep position for the Longhorns.

“I like the way this is kind of laying out because these guys have been able to follow a pretty good catcher and learn the work and learn the pitching and learn the philosophy,” said Pierce.

After transferring from Texas A&M following the 2021 season, Schuessler served as the backup to Silas Ardoin while appearing 17 games with four starts in 2022, batting .350 with one homer, four RBI and three runs scored. The Llano product missed the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on his index finger.

With Schuessler out for the 2023 season, Galvan stepped in as the backup to USC transfer Garret Guillemette. Galvan started 19 games at catcher as a freshman, batting .226 with one double, one triple, and four home runs — the Sinton product has impressive raw power, but also struck out in 44 percent of his at bats.

“I feel like we have two guys can be equally productive in different ways and so we’re going to utilize both of them,” said Pierce. “I told about them, just don’t get overly concerned about your offense — let’s be as good as you can be behind the plate and understand you’re both going to play a lot. There may be a time in the course of the season, maybe out of the gates, where one gets really hot and you stay with it.”

Defensively, neither catcher has a proven track record of throwing out baserunners — Schuessler allowed nine steals in nine attempts in 2022 while Galvan gave up 22 steals in 23 attempts last season.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, Pierce is high on both players in other critical areas.

“They’re great workers and great teammates. That’s what you need. You need that leadership behind the plate that creates a comfort for your staff and I think both those guys have that ability,” said the Texas head coach.

Pierce may have to find ways to get the third catcher, Nik Sanders, some playing time at a position like designated hitter because his bat is so strong — the Waco University product batted .490 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs, 23 RBIs, 24 runs, and 14 stolen bases as a junior.