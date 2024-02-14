Highlights from Chris Del Conte’s annual town hall meeting

On Tuesday, Texas Longhorns athletics director Chris Del Conte held his annual town hall meeting on the Forty Acres to discuss the state of the department, including new projects at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the football practice facility, the possibility of a volleyball-specific facility, the move to the SEC, and more.

Construction to begin on football practice facility

At the current site of the old School of Social Work building across from the Moody Center, construction will begin on the new football practice facility in June. The facility will feature an indoor and an outdoor field, as well as underground parking and space for the Silver Spurs organization.

mission control



the Texas Football Training Complex project will begin in June #HookEm | @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/Co7fd5DQym — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) February 14, 2024

The need to replace the Bubble has been apparent for years, but with limited space on campus, there wasn’t a clear option until the School of Social Work began plans to move into the McCombs School of Business location, at which point Del Conte began working with school president Jay Hartzell to develop plans for the football practice facility.

New scoreboard and recruiting lounge at DKR-TMS

Because the scoreboard no longer matches the ribbon board at the football stadium, it will be replaced over the summer in addition to finishing the back of the scoreboard.

“Behind that, you see that trim where the Longhorn logo is, that thing drives me crazy. We didn’t get to finish the project,” Del Conte said. “We’re going to completely fill that in and we’re going to backlight the Longhorn. When everyone’s driving down the freeway, I want them to see the Longhorn so they know where they’re at. So the trim would be completely filled in with with a metal backdrop.”

Texas is also working on a new recruiting lounge in the Moncrief complex for the move to the SEC.

Further stadium improvements

After graduation, the school will start work on refurbishing the Touchdown Club, UT Club, and make suite corridor improvements on the east and north sides of the stadium. Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs is also joining the stadium as a vendor. Associate athletics director Drew Martin and his team have also continued to work with vendors to keep concession prices low and to add more grab-and-go locations on the east side to reduce wait times.

New women’s sport

Because of athlete demand and in an effort to help the indoor volleyball program, Texas is launching a beach volleyball team in 2025 with an abbreviated schedule this spring and locker-room construction underway.

Yeti Yard at UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Infrastructure constraints at the Disch limit stadium expansion in the outfield, but Martin came up with a unique idea to enhance the gameday experience provided by Occupy Left Field, creating Yeti Yard in left-center field as another place for fans to view the game.

“That creates a incredible environment, so that’s gonna go in this spring. Can’t wait to see it, actually. It’s gonna be awesome,” Del Conte said.

“Texas lives here campaign”

Texas lives here pic.twitter.com/vqn7MGaONC — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 14, 2024

“I think for us to go to the Southeastern Conference, I can’t tell you how excited I am,” said Del Conte. “But we’ve been telling everybody, we’re gonna stay where our feet are and our feet in the Big 12 until July 1st, but we know the anticipation of going to the Southeastern Conference is coming and we wanted to let everybody know that Texas lives there.”

Del Conte framed it as something of a homecoming for the Longhorns because Texas was a member of the precursor to the SEC in 1903.

Reduced ticket prices

Despite adding a home game with the move to the SEC, Texas has reduced the average ticket price.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure that we make the tickets affordable,” said Del Conte.

The future of the Longhorn Network

The network is folding into the SEC Network as the school changes conferences, but Texas still owns the catalogue that LHN produced and is developing a place for that content to live that will roll out in June. Students at the Moody College of Communications will help produce games for the SEC Network and for the in-stadium video boards.

Other nuggets

During the fall, the cumulative GPA for Texas athletes was 3.26 with 72 percent over 3.0.

Del Conte set the goal of each sport winning a conference championship in the last season in the Big 12. Three of the four fall sports accomplished that feat — football, soccer, and volleyball.

Due to construction at DKR, Texas hasn’t had a lounge for football lettermen for several years, so the school is going to take the sixth floor of the UT club and turn that into a space for former players to gather during games.

The 2024 season marks the 100-year anniversary of DKR opening, which the school will honor with a logo on the field and on helmets.

Texas is also reclaiming tickets that went to brokers and ended up on the secondary market top make sure that tickets remain affordable and go to fans directly.