Longhorns Daily News: Former Texas player and All-American EDGE Jackson Jeffcoast retires from professional football

It’s been more than a decade since defensive tackle Jackson Jeffcoat—a former five-star recruit—signed with the Texas Longhorns in 2010. And after all this time, Jeffcoat recently announced he’s calling it a football career. Most recently, he played for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Heck of a career for one of the most decorated pass rushers in @TexasFootball history. Jackson Jeffcoat won two Grey Cup titles after an All-American career on the Forty Acres. https://t.co/ZndB4seFft pic.twitter.com/jO1mDNaRC0— Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) February 9, 2024
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Where Texas basketball stands during rare midweek break
Highlights from Chris Del Conte’s annual town hall meeting
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball takes on Houston tonight at 7pm Central.
Wednesday night hoops https://t.co/OrsJwfb0b5#HookEm pic.twitter.com/fHsjbQ1AeL— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 14, 2024
