Four-star LB Riley Pettijohn announces top six schools

With the 2024 recruiting cycle officially in the rearview mirror, it’s now time to turn our full attention to 2025 recruiting prospects and beyond.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns coaching staff has already been hard at work cultivating relationships with elite prospects all over the country, but their labors are already being rewarded in their home state.

Four-star McKinney linebacker Riley Pettijohn holds offers from elite programs all over the country, but on Wednesday he announced he has already narrowed his list of contenders to six programs.

Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and USC rounded out his top six along with the Longhorns.

With the spring window rapid approaching, it is not uncommon to see elite prospects like Pettijohn getting his list of contenders together at this point in the cycle. Recruits are going to be making the rounds this spring to various campuses across the country to take in spring practices, so they can see programs truly in their element when the pads come back out. It is not going to surprise me if Pettijohn takes time this spring to see some of his finalists before settling on who he will visit officially come the summer.

Pettijohn is fresh off a very productive junior season in 2023, where he accumulated 120 tackles (10 TFLs), three sacks, five PBUs, and one interception.

Pettijohn is ranked as the third-best linebacker in country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the 33rd-ranked prospect overall by the same metrics.