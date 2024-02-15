Previewing the Texas pitching staff

As the 2023 MLB Draft unfolded and Tanner Witt and Lebarron Johnson Jr. remained on the board, an unexpected possibility emerged and became reality, reshaping the 2024 pitching staff for the Texas Longhorns — both players were unhappy with their draft positioning and opted to back for another season on the Forty Acres.

Along with the return of USC transfer Charlie Hurley, Witt and Johnson will make up the weekend rotation for head coach David Pierce as he takes over as the team’s pitching coach.

“It’s probably one of the first years that I knew going into the spring who the three starters were going to be,” said Pierce in an appearance on Texas Sports Unfiltered.

Expect Johnson to take over as the Friday starter for left-hander Lucas Gordon, a sixth-round selection of the Chicago White Sox last season. The 6’4, 210-pounder, who was named the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year, possesses the type of power arm paired with devastating breaking balls that coaches love to use to open a weekend series. After starting out as a weekday starter and reliever last season, Johnson emerged as the Saturday starter, posting a 2.91 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with an 8-4 record and 98 strikeouts in 86.2 innings pitched.

As the season progressed, Johnson showed an improved ability to work deep into games, culminating with a complete game against Miami in the Coral Gables Regional with eight strikeouts. In prior late-season starts against Kansas and West Virginia, Johnson struck out 12 Jayhawks and 11 Mountaineers, but struggled in the Palo Alto Super Regional, lasting just 4.1 innings and allowing four runs to the Cardinal on seven hits and four walks.

So there’s another level of consistency that Johnson can reach, especially if he can keep his pitch count down by pitching to contact and show better control — Johnson threw 13 wild pitches in 2023, the most on the team by a wide margin.

Witt was a Freshman All-American in 2021 and got off a strong start to the 2022 campaign after moving into the weekend rotation as a starter, but an elbow injury forced Witt to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Instead of opting out in 2023, Witt tried to return to the mound with mediocre results, posting a 10.97 ERA in six starts during which he never lasted more than 3.0 innings or 44 pitches.

“I don’t know if he was really ready physically, but he wanted the ball and what I loved about that is his teammates were behind him, which tells you that he’s a great teammate,” said Pierce.

After Witt spent the summer trying to determine why his recovery process felt slow, Pierce and the Texas staff shut him down from competition in the fall.

“Our entire goal has been to get his body moving the way it needs to move and get his arm in the best shape it can be in,” said Pierce.

In the four-pitch mix for Witt, the consistency of his slider has improved the most as his velocity continues to return, sitting around 90 miles per hour and reaching 93.

“I like where he is, but the ability to understand how to pitch even though he looks like a big power guy, he’s a pretty good four-pitch mix guy that I think he can trust all of this pitches,” said Pierce.

The leading candidate for the Sunday role is Hurley, another pitcher who looks like a power arm at 6’8, 225 pounds, but actually relies on a sinking fastball in the low 90s. While Hurley posted a 5-0 record in 2023 with three saves and five starts, he was inconsistent and struggled with his command at times, hitting eight batters and finishing with an ERA of 4.42. and a WHIP of 1.36.

“Charlie’s completely different right now,” Pierce said. “He came in as a transfer and put a lot of pressure on himself. Look’s different, he’s a different guy.”

“All three have even gotten better this fall, which I’m really excited about. So I think we have a chance to be pretty good on the mound, especially starting pitching and then kind of to see how those roles develop,” said Pierce in an appearance on On Texas Football.

Pierce wants to create more defined roles for his pitchers this season — starters, two-inning middle relief, and stoppers/closers — with several candidates for key roles, including left-handers David Shaw, Luke Harrison, Chase Lummus, and Ace Whitehead and right-handers Cody Howard, Heston Tole, Andre Duplantier, Gage Boehm, and Grant Fontenot.

Shaw returns from minor Tommy John surgery after posting a 2-2 record with one save and a 3.09 ERA in 26 appearances, second most on the team, while holding opponents to a team-best .195 batting average against thanks to the deceptive delivery created by his 6’7 frame.

“He’s reliable. He’s different. He’s not going to wow you with big velo but he creates a lot of deception and pounds the zone,” said Pierce.

Harrison is also returning after an elbow issue, missing the 2023 season after undergoing the more intrusive version of Tommy John surgery. Like Shaw, Harrison isn’t known for his velocity, but he proved that he could pitch as a freshman in 2022 with a 3.06 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitched over a team-high 32 appearances. When Harrison threw to live hitters earlier this month for the first time since his surgery, Pierce said the 6’2, 205-pounder “looked the best I’ve ever seen him.”

The hope is that Lummus can take a step forward in his fifth season with the Longhorns. The Godley product didn’t make any appearances in 2020 or 2022 sandwiched around a 2021 season lost to surgery. Lummus finally saw his first action at Texas last season, finishing with a 1-1 record with a 5.17 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15.2 innings pitched.

Whitehead provides versatility for the Horns as a pitcher who can start a weekday game, extend in middle relief for as many as three innings, and close games — in 2023 Whitehead appeared in 16 total games with four starts and went 4-0 with one save while posting a 4.10 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched.

A transfer from Baylor, Howard could be one of the most improved pitchers on the roster after making eight appearances as a reliever last season with 12 strikeouts in nine innings pitched.

Tole could slot into a late-inning role after recovering from a late-season shoulder injury. The Arkansas transfer was reliable in 2023, appearing in 19 games while posting lowest ERA of any reliever on the team at 1.90, recording one save, and striking out 20 batters in 23.2 innings pitched with a .202 batting average against.

Also in the mix is Duplantier, who struggled in 2022 following Tommy Johnson surgery before an inconsistent 2023 season. The 2.40 ERA was impressive, and Duplantier cut his home runs allowed from six to one, but he also allowed opponents to hit .288 against him while issuing nine walks in 15 innnings.

The true power arms are the two junior-college transfers, Boehm and Fontenot, the latter of whom started his career at LSU.

“I like those veterans with a couple of those big arms and then some interesting freshmen, not many, but guys that I can see being thrown out in a non-leveraged situation where they can get their feet wet and understand like okay, I got this, I can do this, have success, and then maybe create a little bigger role,” said Pierce.