Texas extends first two offers to QBs in the 2026 class

No decisions in a recruiting class are more important than which quarterbacks receive offers, especially coming from a noted developer of the position like Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.

With Alabama product KJ Lacey committed in the 2025 recruiting class, Sarkisian and his staff extended more to 60 offers in the 2026 cycle before the first two offers went out at quarterback on Wednesday — to Nashville (Tenn.) Nashville Christian School’s Jared Curtis and San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills’ Troy Huhn.

Sarkisian extended both offers personally.

After a great phone call with @CoachSark I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas! pic.twitter.com/dCJZTAYSoj — Jared Curtis 2026 QB (@Jaredcurtis37) February 14, 2024

Ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 overall recruit by 247Sports, the recruitment of Curtis is already relatively mature as he enters the spring of his sophomore year, not an uncommon development for quarterback recruits of his stature.

A 6’4, 225-pounder, Curtis holds more than 30 offers from top programs nationally with Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M currently among his top choices with Oregon recently hosting Curtis for an unofficial visit.

Curtis went 180-of-321 passing (56.1 percent) for 2,522 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a sophomore, adding 543 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Offering Huhn from Sarkisian’s home state represents a different type of evaluation by Sarkisian — the 6’4, 195-pounder is unranked by all four services and doesn’t yet have a nationally elite offer list. Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, and UCF have all extended offers so far. Expect that list to grow during the spring evaluation period.

Texas is already familiar with Huhn, who visited for a camp last summer and was in attendance for the overtime win over Kansas State in early November.

Sarkisian’s ties to California and Huhn’s willingness to make multiple trips to the Forty Acres already make him a quarterback to watch in the 2026 class as Texas takes a shot at Curtis, though the process is still early for the Longhorns with Sarkisian and position coach AJ Milwee selective with their offers at this stage and several other unoffered quarterbacks among the nation’s top-100 prospects showing interest in Texas with Junior Day visits last month.