Texas analyst William Gay takes job with the Washington Commanders

William Gay is heading back to the NFL.

Less than four weeks after the former standout cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers revealed that he was joining the staff for the Texas Longhorns, the Washington Commanders announced Gay as the assistant defensive backs coach under new head coach Dan Quinn.

Gay was picked in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Steelers, winning the Super Bowl the following season after moving into the cornerback rotation. Following one season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, Gay returned to Pittsburgh for five seasons, ultimately returning five touchdowns for interceptions in his career with the Steelers. Over Gay’s career, he played in 176 games with 101 starts, recording 577 tackles, 13 interceptions, and 10 forced fumbles.

After Gay’s playing career ended with a year on the practice squad for the New York Giants in 2018, he spent a year as a coaching intern for the Steelers. In 2020, Gay was the defensive backs coach at Missouri State working for his college head coach Bobby Petrino before re-entering coaching this year.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian previously tabbed former Texas defensive backs coach Duane Akina as the staff’s new defensive backs analyst, but Akina quickly returned to Arizona as the defensive coordinator for the Wildcats after Brent Brennan took over in the wake of Jedd Fisch’s departure to Washington.