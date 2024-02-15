Texas opens 2024 season hosting San Diego

A new video board and the Yeti Yard in left-center field for the 50th season at UFCU Dich-Falk Field debut with the Texas Longhorns on Friday as head coach David Pierce’s team hosts the San Diego Toreros to open the 2024 season.

“We’re fired up, we’re ready to go, we’re 24 hours away from opening day and opening day’s the most special day every single year going into a new season and it’s always special in baseball,” said Pierce in an appearance on The Hardge Knocks Life on Thursday.

“There’s just so many things that come out when you look at the work that the players have put in from August all the way up until this point and the number of intersquads that we play, and they’re ready to get going and see how we can do against outside competition.”

Picked to finish second in the Big 12 season, Texas opens as the No. 16 team in the country, according to the D1 Baseball preseason poll, facing a San Diego program voted second in the West Coast Conference.

So the Toreros are expected to be competitive again after finishing 24-24-1 overall in 2023 and 17-10 in the WCC, tied for second place. Under third-year head coach Brock Ungricht, San Diego led the WCC with a .975 fielding percentage, walks (232), hit by pitches (80), and triples (13) while finishing second in runs scored (345), home runs (55), RBIs (322), and stolen bases (68) and third in on-base percentage (.381).

Ungricht’s team boasts four members of the Perfect Game WCC Preseason All-Conference team — catcher Ariel Armas, middle infielders Angelo Peraza and Justin Decriscio, and right-handed starting pitcher Josh Randall, the Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Known as a strong defensive catcher, Armas threw out 12-of-17 attempted base stealers last year, but struggled at the plate, hitting .222. Primarily a right fielder in 2023, the 5’9 Peraza was named first-team WCC after leading San Diego with a .330 batting average and tying for second on the team in home runs with seven. A 5’10, 170-pounder, Decriscio hit .322, second on the team, and consistently puts the ball in play with a low strikeout rate, low walk rate, and not a lot of pop. Randall, by contrast, has prototypical size at 6’4, 242 pounds and was a top-100 prospect out of high school when he signed with Arizona, but struggled as a freshman in 2022 before having his 2023 season largely derailed by injury.

Landing Randall was part of Ungricht’s reconstruction of a pitching staff that posted a 5.90 ERA and allowed opponents to hit .296 with 67 home runs. From the transfer portal, San Diego added Purdue left-hander Calvin Schapira, Cal right-hander Vaughn Mauterer, UC Santa Barbara right-hander Alex Schrier, and Oklahoma right-hander Colton Sundloff.

“We really, really like what we’ve seen thus far to go into the season with our pitching,” said Ungricht.

An older Arizona transfer, right-hander Ryan Kysar, will be a weekend starter for USD while third baseman/outfielder Jack Costello hopes to bounce back from a back injury that contributed to him hitting .234 as a junior after batting .307 and .338 in his first two years.

Coming out of a strong start to the 2020 season canceled by the pandemic, two trips to the College World Series, and lost year’s heartbreaking loss in the third game of the Palo Alto Super Regional, Pierce believes that his program has achieved a level of consistency that was present in the transition from his second season, a surprise run to the College World Series, and his third season, a 27-27 disaster that included a last-place conference finish.

“When I look at our program, that’s the thing that I feel very proud of is our consistency to continue to just put ourselves in a good spot to have that opportunity to compete for a national championship,” said Pierce.

“When you look at this team, it’s no different — we have a very balanced team. We have added team speed. We have different combinations who I really feel like we could go a heavy offensive, left-handed lineup, with a really speed-oriented lineup, and then just some pieces that are some really great hitters in our lineup.

Pierce named third baseman Peyton Powell as his standout player this year. Versatile enough to play multiple positions, Powell broke out as dangerous hitter in 2023.

“He really understands how to use his eyes and hands as a hitter and he’s very seldom in a bad position as a hitter,” Pierce said.

On the mound, the leader is Friday night starter Lebarron Johnson Jr., the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

“I’m so proud of his ability to start as such a very green young man coming into a big program and put in the work,” said Pierce.

Among the young players the Texas head coach expects to make significant contributions are three outfielders — freshman Will Gasparino, freshman Tommy Farmer, and sophomore Max Belyeu, the team’s breakout player candidate.

Belyeu “had a great summer and has just taken off this fall,” Pierce said. “Probably one of our most consistent hitters this fall.”

The fourth player is freshman catcher Nik Sanders, who could see time at designated hitter because of his “major, major power,” although Pierce said he’s still learning how to hit college pitching.

Upgrades at the Disch include finally replacing the secondary video board, a project delayed by the pandemic, putting in new padding around the field, and creating the Yeti Yard adjacent to Occupy Left Field, where fans can get a view of the game through the outfield fence.

“It could potentially become a little homefield advantage for playing that fence and I don’t think the left fielder and center fielder of the opposing team are going to have a whole lot of fun listening to that group,” said Pierce.

Texas is 7-7 all time against San Diego, including two midweek losses in 2015 as part of a three-game losing streak to the Toreros, who also swept a 2006 weekend series in California. Overall, the Longhorns have lost seven of the last eight games between the two programs.

How to watch

Dates: Feb. 16-18

Times: 7 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 1 p.m.

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Television: Longhorn Network

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone