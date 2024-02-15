Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ next conference destination the SEC will likely move to 9-game football schedule in 2026

The SEC intends to keep with their 8-game football schedule once the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma join the league later this summer. That’s at least the concept for the 2024 and 2025 regular seasons. But according to On3, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte believes the SEC is likely to, finally, increase the conference’s schedule to nine games.

“We have eight games scheduled right now,” Del Conte told Inside Texas in a statement.

“We’re working on going to a nine-game schedule, but we have a ways to go with that. I would say this year we have an eight-game schedule. The following year, we have another eight-game schedule. Then we’ll look at going into a nine-game conference schedule.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: After opening no-hitter, where does Texas’ Mac Morgan go from here?

247Sports: The Insider: Winter conditioning scoop nearly a month out from spring football

Inside Texas: Texas to begin construction on new football practice complex this June, along with other facility upgrades

Inside Texas: Anthony Hill and the transformation of the Texas linebacker corps

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Previewing the Texas pitching staff

Four-star LB Riley Pettijohn announces top six schools

Texas extends first two offers to QBs in the 2026 class

Texas analyst William Gay takes job with the Washington Commanders

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Inside the 247Sports Composite’s No. 1 2026 prospect Jahkeem Stewart’s top schools

247Sports: Top247 DL Kevin Oatis has a keen eye on Sunshine and Lone Star State programs

247Sports: Texas offers standout ‘26 QB Troy Huhn

Inside Texas: 2025 four-star CB Chuck McDonald talks Texas, spring visits, and recruitment

Inside Texas: Wednesday was a potentially huge day for Texas recruiting

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Kansas is slumping. A scheduling quirk could help the Jayhawks reset.

Austin American-Statesman: Despite a win at Houston, No. 5 Texas can’t get any closer to Oklahoma

Our Daily Bears: No. 12 Bears give Sooners a fond farewell 79-62

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shooting doesn’t feel surprising, and that’s a tragedy

SB Nation: Super Bowl 58 mic’d up segment shows Chiefs players celebrating 49ers’ overtime decision

SB Nation: Steve Wilks didn’t deserve to be Kyle Shanahan’s Super Bowl scapegoat

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Some inspiration for your day.