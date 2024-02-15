Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ next conference destination the SEC will likely move to 9-game football schedule in 2026

The SEC intends to keep with their 8-game football schedule once the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma join the league later this summer. That’s at least the concept for the 2024 and 2025 regular seasons. But according to On3, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte believes the SEC is likely to, finally, increase the conference’s schedule to nine games.
“We have eight games scheduled right now,” Del Conte told Inside Texas in a statement.
“We’re working on going to a nine-game schedule, but we have a ways to go with that. I would say this year we have an eight-game schedule. The following year, we have another eight-game schedule. Then we’ll look at going into a nine-game conference schedule.”
